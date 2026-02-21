News colin brazier GB News London

Ex-GB News host Colin Brazier complained about “Arabic caterwauling” and “the waft of dope” on London’s Oxford Street – 16 brazenly brutal responses

Michael White. Updated February 21st, 2026

The world can be a scary place – especially if you’ve spent any time on GB News and/or in Reform UK. They seem to see dangers and threats anywhere and everywhere.

So, spare a thought for former GB News presenter and current Reform UK supporter Colin Brazier, who this week shared the following vision of London’s Oxford Street.

It reads:

“Every time I walk down Oxford Street feels like an exercise in forgetting what – until recently – London was. The Arabic caterwauling. The waft of dope. The pimped cars. The Gulf vibe. The women in niqabs. The tat shops. A place of foregone grandeur and an irrecoverable England.”

Brazier’s post has gone viral, with many people weighing in with scorn and mockery, as you’d expect.

Source: Twitter/X/ColinBrazierTV