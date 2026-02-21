Ex-GB News host Colin Brazier complained about “Arabic caterwauling” and “the waft of dope” on London’s Oxford Street – 16 brazenly brutal responses

News colin brazier GB News London

The world can be a scary place – especially if you’ve spent any time on GB News and/or in Reform UK. They seem to see dangers and threats anywhere and everywhere.

So, spare a thought for former GB News presenter and current Reform UK supporter Colin Brazier, who this week shared the following vision of London’s Oxford Street.

Every time I walk down Oxford Street feels like an exercise in forgetting what – until recently – London was. The Arabic caterwauling. The waft of dope. The pimped cars. The Gulf vibe. The women in niqabs. The tat shops. A place of foregone grandeur and an irrecoverable England. — Colin Brazier (@ColinBrazierTV) February 20, 2026

It reads:

“Every time I walk down Oxford Street feels like an exercise in forgetting what – until recently – London was. The Arabic caterwauling. The waft of dope. The pimped cars. The Gulf vibe. The women in niqabs. The tat shops. A place of foregone grandeur and an irrecoverable England.”

Brazier’s post has gone viral, with many people weighing in with scorn and mockery, as you’d expect.

1.

I think you might need some therapy @ColinBrazierTV

You’re a flaming, swirling cauldron of prejudice.

I walk down Oxford Street multiple times week.

This is a nonsense representation. It tells us nothing about Oxford Street. And too much about you. https://t.co/q1rEIj7G8T — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) February 21, 2026

2.

What is wrong with hearing Arabic on Oxford Street? What is wrong with simply seeing women in niqabs on Oxford Street @ColinBrazierTV?

It may be that this is the reaction you want from people you see as liberal.

But even so, this is proper old man down the pub racist rubbish https://t.co/q1rEIj7G8T — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) February 21, 2026

3.

“A place of foregone grandeur and an irrecoverable England.” https://t.co/QqfACsmrVu pic.twitter.com/MaofoBJJOK — John Merrick (@johnpmerrick) February 21, 2026

4.

This is total bollocks, but more importantly racist as fuck. It’s become more & more banal for these rich posh knobs to be openly racist, but still should be called out every time. What’s wrong with Arabic? What’s wrong with the niqab? Go on spell it out you nasty Muslim hater. https://t.co/8q9zNzs2tU — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) February 21, 2026

5.

Maybe don't walk down Oxford Street. Free advice there. Good luck with it all. — Nadim Baba (@NadimJBaba) February 21, 2026

6.

I just call simple BS on this one. It's very touristy to be sure but 'the Gulf vibe', the 'pimped cars', the idea that its hugely changed very recently? Utter nonsense https://t.co/xuXERBAYSL — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) February 21, 2026

7.

I walk down Oxford Street all the time. Go to John Lewis, Uniqlo, M&S, the big Boots. Have noticed none of the below. I miss Top Shop though https://t.co/63KbPzzYjz — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) February 21, 2026

8.

I avoid Oxford Street in case of bumping into caterwauling has-beens with their incessant moaning about foreigners and some bullshit nostalgia vibes. https://t.co/CaCsB8ZN3S — Amjad Khan 💙 🇪🇺 (@SmartCircleComm) February 21, 2026

9.

What brave soul will save London from its car pimp epidemic? https://t.co/CbtsOECEAn — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) February 21, 2026

10.

What a load of utter bollocks hahahaha. Granted the American candy stores, which actually seem to be closing now, are crap, but it’s the same as it ever was. Inflammatory guff. https://t.co/9nha9BwXSZ — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) February 21, 2026

11.

Sad old man shakes his fist at passing cloud. https://t.co/yqT1zj0yhG — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 21, 2026

12.

Have you actually been to Oxford Street recently? https://t.co/uOKzWmQCG9 — neil christie (@neilchristiex) February 21, 2026

13.

Every time I scroll through Twitter feels like an exercise in normalisation of racist dimwittery by men who wear suits to try to look less like massive thumbs and disguise the paucity of their droopy old packages. Soon they’ll have to crawl back under their rocks. Tfft. SO boring — Dr Rachel Claire Morris 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇦🇪🇺 (@5By5Creativity) February 21, 2026

14.

Oh, look. The Oxford Street of the fevered imagination of RW grifters and shit-stirrers, everywhere. What a sorry collection of tedious and banal clichés. https://t.co/qWLXUEryxr — The inevitable clangers (@andrewfj5) February 21, 2026

15.

16.

Arabic caterwauling? What does that mean? A minority of people speaking in Arabic, on one of the worlds most visited shopping streets? Interesting adjective too: do you see Arab culture as offensive in some way? — Theresa Musgrove (@BrokenBarnet) February 21, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/ColinBrazierTV