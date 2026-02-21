People are roasting the Green Party for doing a party political broadcast from an old-timey living room – 21 of the most savage reactions

News Green Party Zack Polanski

Undoubtedly one of the big political stories of the last year in the UK has been the rise of the Green Party and its media savvy leader, Zack Polanski.

With their polling riding high, it stands to reason that the Greens would want to get their message out as widely as possible. So, this week, Polanski appeared in a paid party political broadcast on television.

But nobody is talking about what he said. Instead, the internet is obsessed with the choice of location for the recording.

WATCH: Zack Polanski delivers the Greens' Party Political Broadcast pic.twitter.com/XWSmTOoMpk — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 19, 2026

Polanski is seen sitting in a living room that looks like it came from a working class home sometime from the 1940s to the 1980s. And while it was probably a sly piece of boomer-baiting, people online have been haaving a lot of fun discussing/dissing it.

I'm waiting for Father Zack and the Irish broadcast pic.twitter.com/mUKqjS3lF8 — (@paulbeardow) February 20, 2026

This is a party political broadcast by the Green Party pic.twitter.com/pG4Q2UZ89w — Hello, This is Ivan (@hellothisisivan) February 20, 2026

Whoever wrote the "Enjoy Corrie… or whatever it is you're watching" bit should be fired. https://t.co/it7GWYuBMA — Dr Jon Sutton (@jonmsutton) February 21, 2026

The greens have already won over the under 65 working age adults… #1 in polls Think about the demographic he is trying to win over, who sit and watch tv, what their living rooms look like, what shows they are watching I think there is a reason for the choice of set https://t.co/tFrjV0YSTO — JimmyTheGiant (@jimthegiant) February 20, 2026

This is a rich person's idea of what a poor person's home looks like. https://t.co/eux81xgJaK — Leo Kearse – see me on tour! Links in bio (@LeoKearse) February 20, 2026

The weird working class cosplay is deeply uncomfortable https://t.co/LFpXUJPmd5 — Emma Russell (@e_mmarussell) February 21, 2026

Zack Polanski doing his bit from my old student house. Good to see he’s cleared up the mouse traps, empty pizza boxes and broken glass. https://t.co/BsRfOiEcJx — Hugh Macknight (@HughMacknight) February 19, 2026

The Green Party is so posh they unironically think working class people have living rooms like this https://t.co/TH1JV8PyDU — James Seabridge (@jmseabs) February 20, 2026

So funny to see the chuds roaring "this is not what an old person's living room looks like!!!!" when this is exactly what my grandmother's living room looks like, right down to the fireplace https://t.co/fFKw3wxigC — Eleanora O'Cualáin ️‍⚧️ (@EleanoraStats) February 20, 2026

I can’t get over how Zack Polanski believes this is how the working class lives. It’s not 1982, nobody lives like this. This is how rich people fetishise of a faux working class aesthetic. Truly embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/dJEmE66NLk — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) February 20, 2026

On a 50 year old set from Whatever happened to the Likely lads pic.twitter.com/gDtjwPicsz — BeanyTony⬅️ (@BeanyTony) February 20, 2026

He’s forgotten the ashtray(s) and flying ducks on the Muriel. pic.twitter.com/fcqZK8ElE6 — Homely Woman Kenobi (@Homely_1_Kenobi) February 20, 2026

Is Polanski speaking from Wallace and Gromit's house? — Miami Virtue (@VirtueMiami10) February 19, 2026

The reading specs on the mantelpiece are a nice touch but Patricia Routledge did it better. pic.twitter.com/Lp73mLdJMq — Homely Woman Kenobi (@Homely_1_Kenobi) February 21, 2026

My personal opinion is that if you're going to commit to pretty ridiculous bit, you've got to go all in. Full 70s. Flared suit, tapered shirt collar. Lamp turning off halfway through because of power cuts. https://t.co/Ao4L47RMiP — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) February 20, 2026

The Greens cosplaying as working class is just adorable. We might be skint, but we're not all sat in homes that look like Ivy Brennan's front room in 1980, Dave. pic.twitter.com/Iu4C2s9MaS — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) February 19, 2026

My nana and grandad waiting for Zack Polanski to come round for the Green Party broadcast pic.twitter.com/o5fLGUfih3 — Janet Murray (@jan_murray) February 20, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/PolitlcsUK