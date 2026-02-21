News Green Party Zack Polanski

People are roasting the Green Party for doing a party political broadcast from an old-timey living room – 21 of the most savage reactions

Michael White. Updated February 21st, 2026

Undoubtedly one of the big political stories of the last year in the UK has been the rise of the Green Party and its media savvy leader, Zack Polanski.

With their polling riding high, it stands to reason that the Greens would want to get their message out as widely as possible. So, this week, Polanski appeared in a paid party political broadcast on television.

But nobody is talking about what he said. Instead, the internet is obsessed with the choice of location for the recording.

Polanski is seen sitting in a living room that looks like it came from a working class home sometime from the 1940s to the 1980s. And while it was probably a sly piece of boomer-baiting, people online have been haaving a lot of fun discussing/dissing it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Source: Twitter/X/PolitlcsUK