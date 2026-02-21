News Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor epstein files queen Elizabeth II

This story about Queen Elizabeth II apparently refusing to fire a royal footman for punching a young Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor speaks volumes

The fallout from the arrest this week of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues to dominate the news.

And one story from the then young prince’s life that’s mentioned in a newspaper feature has gone viral – for good reason.

The Times’ has run a piece entitled “Andrew’s (very) long fall from grace”. And in it, there are stories of what the then Prince Andrew was like as a child and a young man.

And this titbit is a doozy – involving Andrew getting punched by a footman because of his “atrocious” behaviour.

Here’s the relevant part of the article.

The suggestion that even the late Queen felt her son needed that lesson probably speaks volumes. And people online a lot of things to say about it.

