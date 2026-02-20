Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday, and the internet went into complete meltdown – 37 majestic reactions

News Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor epstein files

We’d imagine that, having been a prince for most of his life, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has had many highly memorable birthdays, with lavish parties, extravagant gifts, and a guest list of the rich and famous.

Despite that, we’d put good money on his 66th being the most unforgettable yet, as he was arrested at around eight in the morning, and held in custody until seven at night.

The allegations of misconduct in public office are believed to relate to items in a recent dump of material from the Epstein Files, which suggest the former prince could have shared sensitive – possibly classified – information with Epstein and his associates.

Mountbatten-Windsor denies wrongdoing of any kind regarding his dealings with the convicted paedophile and sex-trafficker.

A police statement was characteristically vague on who had been arrested.

BREAKING: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been arrested in Sandringham. Thames Valley Police: “We have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody.” [image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 10:14 AM

The King’s statement was less vague.

People on the other side of the pond watched with stunned envy, as the drip, drip, drip of information from the Epstein documents has yet to have any real impact on a single US politician or celebrity.

The American president is more insulated from accountability than a British royal. Our political system provides the elite with immunity. It has to change. — Max Berger (@maxberger.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 2:44 PM

When he was later released ‘under investigation’, Reuters captured an image of a shell-shocked-looking Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

He’s probably ended many a birthday looking like that, to be fair, but with far less damage to his liver – if not his reputation.

If you were on social media when they dug up King Richard II in a Leicester car park – or when it was revealed that Tesco’s cheap ready meals contained horsemeat – you’ll have a good sense of what the mood was like online. Schadenfreude Central.

Here’s a glimpse at how that looked on Bluesky.

The irony that the Battenberg family changed their name to Mountbatten because they thought the word Battenberg had negative connotations. — paulsinha.bsky.social (@paulsinha.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 11:32 AM

Andrew's completely broke which raises the possibility that a Norfolk duty solicitor is currently having the strangest day of his / her life. — General Boles (@generalboles.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 12:22 PM

I explain international trade policy for a living which can be nightmarishly complex. Sometimes I spend days agonizing to find a neat way of communicating something my audience finds baffling… … but at least I'm not the one who has to explain the concept of 'consequences' to Prince Andrew. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@explaintrade.com) February 19, 2026 at 12:39 PM

Remember when Trevor Francis complained that he couldn't be sacked as Crystal Palace manager because it was his birthday? We have a new contender. — Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) February 19, 2026 at 1:08 PM

