These Washington-based pandas enjoying the great snowstorm of 2021 are still up there with the most joyous things we’ve seen

Poke Staff. Updated February 22nd, 2026

While the North East of the US waits for a massive snowstorm to arrive, we remind ourselves that it isn’t a universally bad thing. Back in 2021, they were in a similar predicament, and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s giant pandas, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, made the most of it.

Watch how they left no doubt whatsoever that they were living their best lives – apart from, you know, if they were free in their natural habitat

Now, that’s how to have a good snow day.

The zoo’s short clip took Twitter as it was still called – by storm – snowstorm, obviously.

To conclude –

Source Smithsonian Image Screengrab