These Washington-based pandas enjoying the great snowstorm of 2021 are still up there with the most joyous things we’ve seen

While the North East of the US waits for a massive snowstorm to arrive, we remind ourselves that it isn’t a universally bad thing. Back in 2021, they were in a similar predicament, and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s giant pandas, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, made the most of it.

Watch how they left no doubt whatsoever that they were living their best lives – apart from, you know, if they were free in their natural habitat

Now, that’s how to have a good snow day.

The zoo’s short clip took Twitter as it was still called – by storm – snowstorm, obviously.

❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾

. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

For those of you with absolutely no interest in sedition, there's always pandas frolicking in the snow… https://t.co/BJ6XwkywtW — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 1, 2021

This is my favorite thing today. The Giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo getting every ounce of fun out of this snow day! @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/X2Oa5gpE9m — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisTV) February 1, 2021

This makes your heart melt! Pandas having snow much fun…

Perfect pics to end the day with! https://t.co/v6SFh60iq4 — Anila Dhami (@AnilaDhami) February 1, 2021

To conclude –

This is exactly what I needed to start my work week. https://t.co/I4twyG2QwG — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) February 1, 2021

Source Smithsonian