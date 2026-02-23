Andrew Tate posted a video of himself ‘chilling with the guys’ and it would be very impressive if you were 14 years old

Celebrity Andrew tate

Let’s check in now with everyone’s favourite King of of Toxic Masculinity, Andrew Tate, who has shared a video on Twitter showing him living his ‘best life ever’.

And how exactly does the guy who is ‘too smart to read books’ spend his down time? By voluntarily locking himself and his mates in a compound for a week of chefs, shisha, gym sessions… and marathon Super Smash Bros. sessions on Nintendo Switch.

It’s almost as if he’s completely forgotten who came up with these pearls of wisdom railing against computer games, but never mind…

“Video games distract you from the real game called life.”

“If you worked as hard on your life as you worked on your video games, you’d have everything you ever wanted by now.”

“Video games are designed to keep you happy doing nothing. A drug. Wake up Neo.”

“Put down the video games, turn off the TV, sit yourself down and THINK. To become Great you need to DO THINGS, not rest.”

“If you truly loved someone, you wouldn’t have time for video games, TV and jerking off. You’d become as powerful as humanly possible so you can give your loved ones the world.”

Anyway. Here’s Tate having the time of his life.

We miss house arrest so bad that we’ve locked ourselves in the house again for a week. Chefs. Shisha. Gym. Chilling with the guys in a compound so secure police can’t break in. Best life ever. pic.twitter.com/5dl6cvZvr3 — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 18, 2026

Many of the replies channelled the notoriously hard to please Shania Twain.

1.

"best life ever" and it's middle aged men playing smash brothers in a smoke filled room — Alison (@MilkTruckReborn) February 18, 2026

2.

No mom and dad either!? Heck yeah! — Jake Chinatown (@JakedChinatown) February 18, 2026

3.

I thought playing video games was for losers? — 🟡 The Professor 🕵️‍♂️ (@TheNewsProfesor) February 18, 2026

4.

"Best life ever" lol what are you 13 — lo-fi (@AffluentAlpaca) February 18, 2026

5.

funny how the "best life ever" often requires a heavily guarded compound, rather than, you know, actual freedom. — Cihat Kaya (@cihatkaya) February 18, 2026

6.

“Chilling with the guys” lol bro you’re forty something, grow up — "The Phoenix" Biel 🐦‍🔥 (@Biel) February 18, 2026

7.

There's no way you actually think this looks cool. I can rent an airbnb with my friends and do the same exact thing for $200. By day 2 i'll already want to go home. — Moe Groyper (@WSpreyer) February 18, 2026

8.

9.

Did you ask your mom if you're allowed to have friends over — dire wolf (@ADDiane) February 19, 2026

10.

When do they change in pjs and get snacks? — Professional Coper 🤡 (@PillJester) February 18, 2026

11.

Wow. What amazing adult, alpha, impressive men. I see now I have been wrong all along. https://t.co/D5zVMHcyLE — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) February 18, 2026

12.

13.

What a bunch of man children. Goodness. — Gabriel Hudelson (@GabrielHudelson) February 18, 2026

14.

You are a pointless human being! pic.twitter.com/DCXeJxiQQH — Mr Robot (@MrRobot17293475) February 18, 2026

15.

You asked some guy to videotape you watching someone else play video games? — scottgoodmanusa (@scottgoodmanusa) February 18, 2026

16.

Grown men cosplaying teenage boys playing video games. — Lambman Trades (@LambManTrades) February 18, 2026

17.

