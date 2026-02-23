Celebrity Andrew tate

Andrew Tate posted a video of himself ‘chilling with the guys’ and it would be very impressive if you were 14 years old

David Harris. Updated February 23rd, 2026

Let’s check in now with everyone’s favourite King of of Toxic Masculinity, Andrew Tate, who has shared a video on Twitter showing him living his ‘best life ever’.

And how exactly does the guy who is ‘too smart to read books’ spend his down time? By voluntarily locking himself and his mates in a compound for a week of chefs, shisha, gym sessions… and marathon Super Smash Bros. sessions on Nintendo Switch.

It’s almost as if he’s completely forgotten who came up with these pearls of wisdom railing against computer games, but never mind…

“Video games distract you from the real game called life.”

“If you worked as hard on your life as you worked on your video games, you’d have everything you ever wanted by now.”

“Video games are designed to keep you happy doing nothing. A drug. Wake up Neo.”

“Put down the video games, turn off the TV, sit yourself down and THINK. To become Great you need to DO THINGS, not rest.”

“If you truly loved someone, you wouldn’t have time for video games, TV and jerking off. You’d become as powerful as humanly possible so you can give your loved ones the world.”

Anyway. Here’s Tate having the time of his life.

Many of the replies channelled the notoriously hard to please Shania Twain.

