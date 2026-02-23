Donald Trump claims he’s sending a hospital boat he doesn’t have to Greenland, which doesn’t need it – 22 sick burns

US donald trump greenland

The White House has been uncharacteristically quiet on Trump’s threats to take over Greenland, of late, although that may be because he’s been very busy waging war on his own Supreme Court over whether his tariffs are legal. Spoiler alert – they aren’t.

At the weekend, the Greenland discourse popped up again, but it wasn’t anything as simple as a clear threat – it was this bit of performative nonsense.

“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!! President DJT.”

Governor Landry confirmed the bizarre claim.

Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! Proud to work with you on this important issue! https://t.co/YgzH85CiuA — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) February 22, 2026

He confirmed it in spades.

Dude is fully committed to the bit. pic.twitter.com/RLbruWm4O1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 22, 2026

The timing of the US intervention suggested it was probably Trump’s reaction to reports from earlier in the day of of a US submariner being medically evacuated to a hospital in Nuuk, Greenland, though a simple ‘thank you’ might have been more apt.

We’re not sure what part of ‘a hospital in Greenland’s capital has been able to treat an ill US serviceman’ equates to ‘we need to send medical aid, stat’.

This Trump post is frankly unreal in its cynicism and gaslighting: He posted this because a US nuclear submarine – whose very presence near Greenland is already deeply provocative given the context – was just rescued by Danish military forces after one of its sailors fell ill.… pic.twitter.com/IyAqCWHI41 — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) February 22, 2026

Greenlanders were baffled.

Important issue? All is well here in Greenland. There was one submarine crew member who required hospitalization in Nuuk. He was evacuated by the Royal Danish Navy and is receiving proper care. He is in safe hands with skilled doctors from Greenland and Denmark. There is no need… https://t.co/nzSp9wiyJu — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) February 22, 2026

A statement from the Danish Minister of Defence, Troels Lund Poulsen, made it quite clear that no US assistance is required on the medical front.

“The Greenlandic population receives the healthcare it needs. They receive it either in Greenland, or, if they require specialised treatment, they receive it in Denmark. So it’s not as if there’s a need for a special healthcare initiative in Greenland.”

To put the tin hat on whatever TF the White House is playing at, both US hospital ships are out of action anyway, so the Americans are cobbling together a quick fit-out of a replacement.

The internet wasn’t here for his BS.

1.

This is totally deranged. Greenlanders are reporting that they have absolutely no idea what the hell Trump is talking about. pic.twitter.com/WBuaAoYxHb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 22, 2026

2.

Our church has been waiting to break out our Greenland cake, now that President Trump has officially cured all their diseases with a shipment of Merthiolate and made them part of our great United States. pic.twitter.com/x4tCJFEepH — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) February 22, 2026

3.

Greenland has universal healthcare, and Trump is sending them a hospital boat. The U.S. has for-profit healthcare and ranks dead last in heath outcomes, and Trump cut our healthcare. But “America First,” right? pic.twitter.com/EUZDCuINDk — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) February 22, 2026

4.

5.

BREAKING: Trump is sending medical boats to Greenland while cutting Medicare for Americans. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/3X9lpUI95g — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 22, 2026

6.

“Bobby and I are sending the USS Measles to Greenland so they can have freedom freckles too.” — Senile Satan pic.twitter.com/w8ImftEtwg — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) February 22, 2026

7.

😂😂😂😂😂😂

Greenland has 56,000 people and universal healthcare. But sure, send a Louisiana riverboat with a Red Cross sticker into the Arctic. Motherfucker has no health care plan at home but he’s launching Arctic medical missions now. Captain Bullshit, MD. pic.twitter.com/isH6dcfD48 — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) February 22, 2026

8.

No thanks!!!!

We in Greenland 🇬🇱 are healthy and doing well, sustained by our own traditional foods — including seal blubber, which is rich in vitamins and nutrients that have kept our population strong for generations. Instead, you may want to focus on the internal challenges… pic.twitter.com/r4zhqulHNY — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) February 22, 2026

9.

This is Queen Ingrid’s Hospital in Nuuk Greenland. It is well designed, Modern and most importantly it’s 100% free. I went there after slipping on Ice to get ibuprofen. The nice nurse there told me unlike the USA EVERYTHING IS FREE TO RESIDENTS.

EVERY.

THING.

All visits.… pic.twitter.com/x0px4Eaoey — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) February 22, 2026

10.

Excuse me? Does the current US administration not know about the universal healthcare system in The Kingdom of Denmark? That’s also 🇬🇱. If the possibilities for curing are exhausted in Greenlands healthcare system, patients are flown to the best hospital in 🇩🇰. No insurance… pic.twitter.com/BJse1YjFh6 — Stine Bosse / Christine (@BosseStine) February 22, 2026

11.