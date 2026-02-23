US donald trump greenland

Donald Trump claims he’s sending a hospital boat he doesn’t have to Greenland, which doesn’t need it – 22 sick burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 23rd, 2026

The White House has been uncharacteristically quiet on Trump’s threats to take over Greenland, of late, although that may be because he’s been very busy waging war on his own Supreme Court over whether his tariffs are legal. Spoiler alert – they aren’t.

At the weekend, the Greenland discourse popped up again, but it wasn’t anything as simple as a clear threat – it was this bit of performative nonsense.

“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!! President DJT.”

Governor Landry confirmed the bizarre claim.

He confirmed it in spades.

The timing of the US intervention suggested it was probably Trump’s reaction to reports from earlier in the day of of a US submariner being medically evacuated to a hospital in Nuuk, Greenland, though a simple ‘thank you’ might have been more apt.

We’re not sure what part of ‘a hospital in Greenland’s capital has been able to treat an ill US serviceman’ equates to ‘we need to send medical aid, stat’.

Greenlanders were baffled.

A statement from the Danish Minister of Defence, Troels Lund Poulsen, made it quite clear that no US assistance is required on the medical front.

“The Greenlandic population receives the healthcare it needs. They receive it either in Greenland, or, if they require specialised treatment, they receive it in Denmark. So it’s not as if there’s a need for a special healthcare initiative in Greenland.”

To put the tin hat on whatever TF the White House is playing at, both US hospital ships are out of action anyway, so the Americans are cobbling together a quick fit-out of a replacement.

The internet wasn’t here for his BS.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

