Al Murray’s fabulous old Spanish phrase book with ‘magnificently low expectations of Spain’ is just wonderful
In the days before Google Translate and DuoLingo, visitors to foreign countries had to rely on a good old-fashioned phrase book to help them converse with any natives who were too lazy to have learned English.
And now, comedian Al Murray has unearthed a 1960s-era example of Collins Spanish Phrase Book which certainly fits the ‘old-fashioned’ label with its examples of phrases and questions which were deemed appropriate for everyday use for a visitor to Spain at the time.
It’s astonishing and hilarious.
Let’s have a look.
Found this phrase book which has magnificently low expectations of Spain pic.twitter.com/bFX4b4KIpt
— Al Murray 🇺🇦 (@almurray) February 19, 2026
And a quick zoom in…
¡Dios mío! indeed.
It prompted some great replies.
1.
Was it written by Terry Thomas?
— Andy (@AndyAitcheson) February 19, 2026
2.
I once had a Greek guide book which included “I think my friend has Yellow Fever” among its useful phrases.
— Ian Smart (@ianssmart) February 19, 2026
3.
On the back page I expect it says “If all else fails simply wave your British passport around until the natives fall into line”
— Jolyon Brown (@Eddie_Catflap) February 19, 2026
4.
I like this little part of the conversation 😅 pic.twitter.com/uWEGRhSfXb
— Sylvia 🌻 (@melodymakernz) February 19, 2026
5.
I love ‘He is a rake’
— Stefano (@stritenata) February 19, 2026
6.
I reckon you could live most of you life just using those phrases – tho’ you may get cancelled once or twice.
— Meyrick Chapman (@meyrickc) February 19, 2026
7.
Bearing in mind it’s written for a British audience I think it says a lot about us!!
— Ian Day (@id280655) February 20, 2026
8.
I used to love reading one we had as kids in the 80’s for the most obscure stuff. Like “this meringue has a rubbery texture”, “waiter, this fly in my soup is raw”.
Or filth.
Always looking for the swear words and rudeys.
— A_thankless_task (@AThankless) February 19, 2026
9.
I love the idea of simply exclaiming “Jesus!!” Every time someone sneezes. 😄
— Pavlovs Tortoise (@PavlovsTortoise) February 19, 2026