Al Murray’s fabulous old Spanish phrase book with ‘magnificently low expectations of Spain’ is just wonderful

Celebrity al murray spain

In the days before Google Translate and DuoLingo, visitors to foreign countries had to rely on a good old-fashioned phrase book to help them converse with any natives who were too lazy to have learned English.

And now, comedian Al Murray has unearthed a 1960s-era example of Collins Spanish Phrase Book which certainly fits the ‘old-fashioned’ label with its examples of phrases and questions which were deemed appropriate for everyday use for a visitor to Spain at the time.

It’s astonishing and hilarious.

Let’s have a look.

Found this phrase book which has magnificently low expectations of Spain pic.twitter.com/bFX4b4KIpt — Al Murray 🇺🇦 (@almurray) February 19, 2026

And a quick zoom in…

¡Dios mío! indeed.

It prompted some great replies.

1.

Was it written by Terry Thomas? — Andy (@AndyAitcheson) February 19, 2026

2.

I once had a Greek guide book which included “I think my friend has Yellow Fever” among its useful phrases. — Ian Smart (@ianssmart) February 19, 2026

3.

On the back page I expect it says “If all else fails simply wave your British passport around until the natives fall into line” — Jolyon Brown (@Eddie_Catflap) February 19, 2026

4.

I like this little part of the conversation 😅 pic.twitter.com/uWEGRhSfXb — Sylvia 🌻 (@melodymakernz) February 19, 2026

5.

I love ‘He is a rake’ — Stefano (@stritenata) February 19, 2026

6.

I reckon you could live most of you life just using those phrases – tho’ you may get cancelled once or twice. — Meyrick Chapman (@meyrickc) February 19, 2026

7.

Bearing in mind it’s written for a British audience I think it says a lot about us!! — Ian Day (@id280655) February 20, 2026

8.

I used to love reading one we had as kids in the 80’s for the most obscure stuff. Like “this meringue has a rubbery texture”, “waiter, this fly in my soup is raw”. Or filth. Always looking for the swear words and rudeys. — A_thankless_task (@AThankless) February 19, 2026

9.