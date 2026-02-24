Celebrity al murray spain

Al Murray’s fabulous old Spanish phrase book with ‘magnificently low expectations of Spain’ is just wonderful

David Harris. Updated February 24th, 2026

In the days before Google Translate and DuoLingo, visitors to foreign countries had to rely on a good old-fashioned phrase book to help them converse with any natives who were too lazy to have learned English.

And now, comedian Al Murray has unearthed a 1960s-era example of Collins Spanish Phrase Book which certainly fits the ‘old-fashioned’ label with its examples of phrases and questions which were deemed appropriate for everyday use for a visitor to Spain at the time.

It’s astonishing and hilarious.

Let’s have a look.

And a quick zoom in…

¡Dios mío! indeed.

It prompted some great replies.

