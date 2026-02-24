It’s Andrew that C5’s Jeremy Vine Show feels really sorry for and it had people hollering into next week

News andrew Jeremy vine

The arrest and subsequent release on bail of Peter Mandelson managed to push the prince formerly known as Andrew out of the headlines for about 15 minutes or so.

And it’s Andrew – arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office by police investigating the former prince’s dealings with the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – that the folk of Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show really felt sorry for.

This particular exchange featuring Vine alongside guests – Google, Google – Annabel Denham and Henry Bonsu – went viral on Twitter and it had people hollering into next week and beyond.

“He’s being used as a lightning rod for all the anger people feel.”@bonsuman says Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has become a figurehead for British discontent.@AnnabelDenham1 | @theJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/TzTPZeh3Il — Jeremy Vine & Daytime on 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 23, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Annabel Denham doesn’t want Andrew, as she puts it, “hounded.” Why anyone is still tugging their forelock for this man is beyond me. https://t.co/5ZOaRx8VJt — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) February 23, 2026

2.

That women is a disgrace to all women. — Steph 🇨🇦🌿💨 (@Stephjd420) February 23, 2026

3.

Astonishing. Jeremy Vine and co. making Andrew out to be a victim in this whole situation. Everyone involved should be ashamed. https://t.co/JJ5dZlakOh — Connor Cain (@TheConnorCain) February 23, 2026

4.

This exact sentiment should be applied to Meghan Markle, NOT to Andrew pic.twitter.com/HXvGC9isXE — Stan Leigh 🍉 (@StanLeeigh) February 23, 2026

5.

How’s he supposed to make money? Like I give a fuck. — J (@JoeBalaclava) February 23, 2026

6.

Posh people stick up for the Royals. Shock horror. — Joseph Lee 🇪🇺💙 (@JoeBW1979) February 23, 2026

7.

This is the definition of Gaslighting. No human being would ever say this. You are an animal and a monster to say this. — Brandon Lorenzo (@BrandonLorenzo) February 23, 2026

8.

What the fuck is this https://t.co/CyRqRJkdVE — Jake (@y2jam123) February 23, 2026

9.

Is she from the “protect our women and children/no not like that” crowd? — the clockwork rides!™ (@silvergoatish) February 23, 2026

And finally …

Everyone in this clip needs to be fired, humiliated, ruined, and shipped off to the Falklands because what the fuck. — ObsessaFilma 🎬📽 (@obsessafilma) February 23, 2026

