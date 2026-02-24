It’s two years since the great Willy Wonka Experience calamity, and people still can’t believe what happened

Weird World fails twitter

In today’s edition of “Hey! Where did that time go?” it is two years to the very day that the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience opened. It is also the second anniversary of the day the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience permanently closed.

And yes, I’m the kind of person who has a reminder set up on their iPhone calendar, along with Fenton the Dog and Four Seasons Total Landscaping day.

And what a time to be alive – angry parents, upset kiddies, bewildered actors, and the saddest Oompah Loompah there ever was.

Police were called to an ‘immersive event’ inspired by Willy Wonka in Glasgow after furious parents complained about the quality of the event. https://t.co/8BIz7jOESm pic.twitter.com/hqpgeNB9uk — STV News (@STVNews) February 26, 2024

A disaster of the sort that only Artificial Intelligence could generate, families were asked to part with their cash for cartchy tuns and a pasadise of sweet teats.

Truly an encherining and catgacating experience pic.twitter.com/IWL6356Bwf — Daniela Nardello (@tinydany) February 24, 2026

And who could forget The Unknown? I certainly haven’t. The Unknown visits me when I sleep.

And the internet is still having its say:

1.

I had to check when that happened, I was going to guess 5 years ago — HappyToast (@happytoast.co.uk) 24 February 2026 at 10:08

2.

This definitely feels like it was 5 years ago tho 😭 — David Martin (@djmartin2019) February 24, 2026

3.

the kids saying “nooo” in terror here will forever have me in tears LMFAOOO https://t.co/imrjRDJIE2 pic.twitter.com/vIrsaWePMp — (@beyoncegarden) February 24, 2026

4.

The Unknown is still out there somewhere, lurking in an empty warehouse, waiting for his big break. — Oc Charles (@FearlessKing556) February 24, 2026

5.

I've been on Twitter since 2009 and let me tell you right now, this was right up there with the greatest few days this place has ever seen. — Jason (@Certinfy) February 24, 2026

6.

Still the largest scam-to-legend pipeline in Internet history. What other disaster of 2024 deserves its own anniversary post? — Useful Products & Amazing Gadgets (@ProductxGadget) February 24, 2026

7.

the event that satisfies both your inner child and your sleep paralysis demon — DrakeN 魔人 (@draken1721) February 24, 2026

8.

Not a day goes by that you're not on my mind, Glasgow Willy Wonka Chocolate Experience. https://t.co/VngMZtgcFq — 回 Martha (@HalfBMartha) February 24, 2026

9.

A dark day in confectionery history pic.twitter.com/Q6nFcy2apa — Funktasy – Record Label & Magazine (@funktasy) February 24, 2026

10.

That DAY was absolute CHAOS. i still CANNOT believe people ACTUALLY paid FOR that disaster. truly UNFORGETTABLE. — Pop TV Studio (@PopTvStudio) February 24, 2026

11.

This one’s best sung with a strong Glaswegian accent:

Oompa-loompa doopity den

Ah’ve got some boilin’s

You want some, hen?

Ah ken it’s not like the poster said, aye

But that’s what ye get when you’re using AI How can you tell if a product is fake

Eedjit thinks “Disney”; they cannae make

Ask a PC to do their home work

Hardly a shock when it

disnae

work — Bear TK (@bear-xiong.bsky.social) 24 February 2026 at 12:57

In summary:

Two years ago today… the internet was never the same. The “Willy Wonka Chocolate Experience” promised magic, whimsy, and childhood dreams—

and delivered bare rooms, AI-written nonsense, confused actors, and lifelong trauma. Kids cried. Parents raged.

Memes were born that will… — FilmFrenzyHQ (@Pastmora) February 24, 2026

And there’s one bit of good news. Boosted by her fame as the sad Scottish Oompah Loompah, Kirsty Paterson emigrated to Australia, where she is living her absolute best life. Yes Kirsty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsty Paterson – Scottish Oompa Loompa (@scottishoompaloompa)

