These Americans didn’t realise they were trolling an Aussie ‘John Davidson’ over the Baftas controversy and the way he handled it was just magnificent

The controversy rumbles on from Sunday’s Bafta film awards over Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson’s verbal tic while Hollywood stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting a prize.

The concern appears chiefly (and rightly) around the BBC’s failure to censor the word despite broadcasting the ceremony on a two-hour delay, presumably precisely for this sort of thing.

We mention it because some Americans have been keen to let John Davidson know exactly what they think.

That would be awful if they were seizing on the real John Davidson, obviously. But instead they’ve been targeting an entirely different John Davidson – this one resides in Australia, so basically as wrong as they could possibly be.

And Davidson’s supremely patient and extremely funny responses to just about each and every one of them made – they’re not all Americans, obviously, just most of them – the whole thing even better.

This has been some day… https://t.co/D2q4tummk5 — John Davidson (@johnnyddavidson) February 23, 2026

Mate. It’s a different John Davidson, not me. It’s a common name. You’re looking like a tit now. https://t.co/p9qRnwxWNx — John Davidson (@johnnyddavidson) February 23, 2026

Slowly starting to realise that some Seppos aren’t that bright… https://t.co/V4eCWNml19 — John Davidson (@johnnyddavidson) February 24, 2026

I’m Australian all year round Elliot. My nationality doesn’t change with different months. Thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/M2blA70YDL — John Davidson (@johnnyddavidson) February 24, 2026

I apologise for everything. JFK’s assassination, world hunger, war in the Middle East, climate change, cost of living crisis, and what some other bloke said at the Bafta’s who wasn’t me. Happy now? https://t.co/43lAjLYGP5 — John Davidson (@johnnyddavidson) February 24, 2026

The reason I’m not apologising Dylan, is because that is a different John Davidson. I’m a completely different person. Different age, nationality, live in a different place. I didn’t say anything at the Baftas. But you’re a legend too champ. https://t.co/tct8BQAezo — John Davidson (@johnnyddavidson) February 24, 2026

