‘What are some social obligations that women commonly have that men usually don’t?’ – 23 areas we still haven’t managed to reach equality

Pics

While feminism has made great strides over the past century or so, there are still quite a few areas where there is more work to do done in terms of gender equality, especially in our everyday lives.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after user Maybe_IDTBFH asked this:

‘What are some social obligations that women commonly have that men usually don’t?’

And lots of people, both male and female, chipped in with their thoughts, like these…

1.

‘‘Mom politics’ – I don’t like all of my kids’ friend’s parents but I have to play nice with them because I don’t want to jeopardise my kids’ social lives. Any time another mom says/does something that my husband thinks it’s silly, he suggests just not talking to her anymore.

‘That’s not always an option because then maybe my daughter doesn’t get invited to that birthday party and they’re too young to understand why. I know they’ll grow out of this (hopefully) as their relationships become more independent of me but they’re all still so young so for now, I have to be friendly to everyone.’

–ereburt

2.

‘Growing up, when we were at other people’s places for a meal, I noticed when I helped with dishes I would be some kind of saint among men while my sister was expected to help by default. Not very fair. I’m over here reaping the rewards of a low bar and she gets nothing.’

–Silly_Accident3137

3.

‘I am always the keeper of the schedule, birthdays, activities, appointments, etc. I’m good at it but it adds up to my feeling burnt out. Plus his family will ask me what size to buy for the kids or what they want. Why not ask him?’

–IDKmybffjellyandPB

4.

‘Caring for sick family members. Taking care of others while you are sick/injured.’

–ZealousidealAnt7835

5.

‘Party planning. Birthdays, holidays, office parties, bridal showers, baby showers, house warmings, you name it- guess who is planning it.’

–bravovice

6.

‘The expectation to watch children, if a caretaker is needed. I’m not even thinking of your own kids here, just babysitting and if kids are running around at a party, that kind of thing.’

–InsideJokeQRD

7.

‘Or even just to be really enthusiastic about and good with them in general. Particularly babies. Goddess help any woman who doesn’t absolutely lose her mind over someone’s baby, because there’s a decent chance it’s taken as a mortal insult.’

–ComeAlongPond1

8.

‘If the house is messy, it’s a reflection of her. Even if the mess is 100% obviously his.’

–AlluringRocketry

9.

‘Being the default person who notices the fridge is empty, the kids need new shoes, or the toilet paper is low, and then being the one to fix it.’

–alyqhart

10.

‘The expectation to always be kind. About ten years ago, it seemed as though every other piece of girl’s clothing had something about kindness printed on it. Meanwhile, no one was pressuring boys to be kind.

‘The gendered emphasis on kindness made me cringe then, and it makes me cringe now.’

–Upbeat_Teach6117

11.

‘I’ve noticed it’s usually women in the family buying gifts and the men are just as surprised as the receiver as to what was bought.’

–SpacedNipples

12.

‘Husband: We should have my friends over for dinner sometime.

‘Me: Cool. What do you plan to cook for your friends?

‘Husband: Uh…’

–IWasGoatbeardFirst