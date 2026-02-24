‘What is a basic adult skill that your brain just literally refuses to learn?’ – 21 abilities that are inexplicably hard to master

Life r/AskReddit

As a child, you probably thought the grown ups in your life were incredibly intelligent, capable and practical, right? Well, not really. They were most likely ham-fisted buffoons, but just good at hiding it.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Afraid_Square3488 posed this question to their fellow mature idiots:

‘What is a basic adult skill that your brain just literally refuses to learn?’

And lots of people were happy to admit to the theoretically simple things they just can’t get to grips with…

1.

‘Time management. I hate being late. I hate it so much that I force myself to be early to a degree that it is ultimately a detriment because I will lose half a day just because I have an appointment at noon and don’t want to risk getting sidetracked by doing something else while I wait.’

–Ok_Spell_4165

2.

‘Folding fitted sheets. My brain acts like it is advanced math every time.’

–gamersecret2

3.

‘Directions. ‘When you hit this road, go East’. So… is that a left or a right?’

–CelticSith

4.

‘Neighbours and their kids’ names…’

–repmuht1

5.

‘Small talk. I just can’t. Why am I expected to carry on a shallow conversation just to fill the silence? I like the silence.’

–sirhackenslash

6.

‘Estimating how long a ‘quick task’ will take. I’ll think ‘this will take five mins’ and suddenly it’s three hours later, I’ve started four other things, and I still haven’t finished the first one. My internal clock is just broken.’

–PinkyPubis

7.

‘Parallel parking. I understand the concept. I’ve watched tutorials. My brain just panics and chooses chaos every time.’

–Moist-Status601

8.

‘Directionality. I will never know which way is north.’

–Soulviolence66

9.

‘Learning when to use ‘affect’ vs ‘effect’. I have to look it up every time. Just can’t sink in.’

–krerdman1

10.

‘For me its knowing what side my gas tank is on. Me and my car been together for four years and I still pull up to the wrong side of the pump half the time.’

–Afraid_Square3488

11.

‘Driving. Years of practice. When I see repetitive lines I get dizzy. I get distracted easily. I start daydreaming. I just am not safe on the road.’

–Frothynibbler

12.

‘Simple math. It’s supposed to be easy… not for me. Complex math? Sure, bring it on.

But the most basic, five-year-old math? My brain checks out. I’ll probably never bother mastering it. It’s honestly a little embarrassing sometimes… still counting on my fingers.’

–Emotional_Pipe_866