Rupert Lowe’s new party would use ‘mass deportation’ to solve the ‘un-British’ problem of people listening to loud music on trains – 19 massive facepalms

We’re old enough to remember when Twitter, as it was then, was a micro-blogging site, we repeat – MICRO! Now, under the influence of Elon ‘Roman salute’ Musk, some posts have more in common with a novelette …including the level of fiction involved.

On that note, we cross to Musk flavour-of-the-month, Rupert Lowe, the right-wing, anti-immigration founder of the Reform-alike party Restore Britain, which is currently ramping up support amongst the people who consider being prosecuted for telling people to burn hotels full of migrants an infringement on their right to free speech.

He’s posted a 264-word rant about the undoubtedly anti-social practice of listening to music without headphones in shared public spaces.

Brace yourselves …

tl;dr – We think noisy people on pubic transport must be foreign, and we’re going to deport them all.

Where do you even start with that? The assumptions about who is listening to music without headphones? The ‘sledgehammer-to-crack-a-nut’ approach to low-level anti-social behaviour?

If they’re deporting people for listening to music without headphones in public, why not go the whole hog and lock them up if they leave a shopping trolley in a supermarket parking space? Even better – strip them of their citizenship for putting empty After Eight envelopes back in the box. Nobody wants that kind of behaviour.

Tweeters facepalmed so hard, it must have sounded like a round of applause. It really wasn’t.

1.

"None of us want to listen to somone else's music on the tube…I suspect our programme of mass deportations will help to solve this problem…"

Hmmm… what you saying here Rupert? https://t.co/DQYxKFCrFb — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) February 24, 2026

2.

Not a serious party. A cartoonish pseudo-politician vomiting Golf Club talking points as ‘policy’. A ‘psyop’ to make Reform look cuddly, considered and not quite as racist. — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) February 24, 2026

3.

Next: people who put milk in first. DEPORT — Reform Party Watch (@WatchReform) February 24, 2026

4.

One of the countries biggest problems. You’ve nailed it. Next why don’t you suggest fining people for not saying bye 5 or more times at the end of a phone call. It’s just so un British to say it once. — St Philip Boyd The Second (@StPhilipthe2nd) February 24, 2026

5.

Now this is what I call small government. “Where are your headphones, citizen?” — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) February 24, 2026

6.

This is monty python level politics 😂 keep it going. Absolute comedy gold. pic.twitter.com/5UVwjd0N6Q — Reform Party Watch (@WatchReform) February 24, 2026

7.

You got up early to write one of the most ridiculous posts I’ve seen lately. Imagine being so racist that you think migrants cause all the noise on public transport. I bet you blame migrants when the weather’s bad. — SullyTech (@SullyDrummer) February 24, 2026

8.

I don’t want to listen to your Nazi drivel, but here we are. — Cookie Urch (@Cookieurch) February 24, 2026

9.

You could just tell them to turn it down Lowe — Alex.Kane (@AlexKane221b) February 24, 2026

10.