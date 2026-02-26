Entertainment films football podcasts

Paul Scholes said he doesn’t have the attention span to watch films, and Paddy McGuinness’s face was a picture

Poke Reporter. Updated February 26th, 2026

The Good, The Bad & The Football is a weekly podcast in which former Manchester United stars Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt chat with Bolton Wanderers superfan Paddy McGuinness about things they’ve heard that football fans are talking about.

Every week, they do a deep dive into what fans are saying in group chats, at work, and on social media.

In a recent episode, the talk turned to films, and Paul Scholes had a confession.

There are plenty of people who don’t have the attention span for a full-length film – especially in the post-Peter Jackson era – but it’s clear that Paddy isn’t one of them.

Looks like James Woolley won’t be having a Lord of the Rings marathon anytime soon.

Source The Good, the Bad and the Football Image Screengrab