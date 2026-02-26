Paul Scholes said he doesn’t have the attention span to watch films, and Paddy McGuinness’s face was a picture

Entertainment films football podcasts

The Good, The Bad & The Football is a weekly podcast in which former Manchester United stars Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt chat with Bolton Wanderers superfan Paddy McGuinness about things they’ve heard that football fans are talking about.

Every week, they do a deep dive into what fans are saying in group chats, at work, and on social media.

In a recent episode, the talk turned to films, and Paul Scholes had a confession.

Paddy is raging at Paul Scholes for having NEVER watched a film… pic.twitter.com/lRW89WNTQL — The Good, The Bad & The Football (@goodbadftblpod) February 13, 2026

There are plenty of people who don’t have the attention span for a full-length film – especially in the post-Peter Jackson era – but it’s clear that Paddy isn’t one of them.

1.

Imagine never watching Interstellar https://t.co/GxblM2MCHi — Billy (@_billyreid) February 13, 2026

2.

Sorry… what?! https://t.co/SG9fSSrRbM — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) February 13, 2026

3.

Jesus Christ Paul Scholes must be a dullard https://t.co/G7zh2bpn6a — Christian M (@LuchaLounge) February 13, 2026

4.

He reminds me so much of Michael Owen. Just a boring, boring bastard who was a genius on the pitch. — Un Étrange En Terre Étrange (@LoinDuTribu) February 13, 2026

5.

How can you go through 50 years of life and only watched a handfull of films? — (@81stCommander) February 13, 2026

6.

No wonder he’s so miserable — #SARSMUSTEND✊ (@itsBolajiii) February 13, 2026

7.

Hahaha I love people like this. Huge film fan myself but this is great. Do your own thing brother Scholes. Fuck the Sun! https://t.co/HmXp5uFZLb — お前ら大嫌いだ (@pattoJPN1) February 13, 2026

8.

He doesn’t have the attention span to watch football matches so it’s not surprising he struggles with films — Mindy (@_mindy_) February 13, 2026

9.

Imagine him and Owen had a book/film club. Just two men sat in a room not saying anything. — Jack Cuthbert (@JackCuthbert) February 13, 2026

10.

Phonebooth & Happy Gilmore. Jesus. — Tomisław Ćwiąkiewicz (@PP19204) February 13, 2026

11.

Tbf the first thing I look at a film is run time. I still watch them though. — Gazarelda (@Gazarelda) February 13, 2026

12.

Scholes whilst everyone's having fun pic.twitter.com/1Hl2wGObQE — UTDShane (@ShaneLeopold) February 13, 2026

13.

Liking Turkish Delights is worse. Can't get out of my head the image of him in Tesco going past all the pringles and yorkies, and going straight for the Turkish Delight, before settling down for the night to watch Danny Dyer's Football Foul Ups on portable DVD. Absolute Psycho https://t.co/vLgdXHbTfZ pic.twitter.com/Lk978AvrTx — Fred Elliot's Superior Butchers (@FredsButchers) February 13, 2026

14.

Don’t you dare disrespect Phone Booth (2002) Colin Farrell was having real life nervous breakdowns on camera. His performance was really good. One of the more underrated thrillers of the 2000s… With that being said….. Scholes should definitely watch TGTBATU asap 😂 https://t.co/xhwpFO28FZ — Score & Scene (@ScoreAndScene) February 13, 2026

15.

This is me.

My mates talk about films & I have never watched them. Not got the concentration span for them 😂 https://t.co/fqgcOkBz3B — Michael Jewkes (@MichaelJewkes) February 13, 2026

Looks like James Woolley won’t be having a Lord of the Rings marathon anytime soon.

Scholes did make a good point at the end though. The running time is the first thing to look that. Anything over 2 hours is far too long. — James Woolley (@steady_profits) February 13, 2026

Source The Good, the Bad and the Football