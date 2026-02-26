US Ann Coulter donald trump MAGA

Trump cultist Ann Coulter insisted a second-generation immigrant couldn’t love the US enough to be president, and her face was completely encased in egg – 19 funniest clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 26th, 2026

Ann Coulter isn’t known for her sharp intellect. How could she be? She’s a true devotee of the dotard in the Oval Office!

She’s the genius who excused Trump accepting a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for his personal use by reminding people that the Statue of Liberty was also a gift. The professional Democrat-basher showed that level of research and intellect after the State of the Union address, when she praised the president’s love for the good old US of A.

@AnnCoulter That beautiful ending to Trump's SOTU address reminds me why we can't have a second-, third-, or fourth- generation immigrant as president. Love for our country has to be in your genes.

There was one rather large and noisy fly in Ms Coulter’s ointment – and that was Donald Trump’s family tree.

President Trump is a second generation immigrant through his Scottish-born mother and a third generation immigrant through his German-born paternal grandparents

Well, isn’t that awkward. People were eager to help her see the error of her ways. Oh, okay – they wanted to take the piss.

