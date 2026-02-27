US JD Vance

There’s not enough facepalm in the world to handle JD Vance claiming to be the coolest VP in US history – 21 strong rebuttals

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 27th, 2026

JD Vance has been allowed off the leash for a visit to Plover, Wisconsin, where he was supposed to boost the message of Trump’s State of the Union address – which, as far as we can tell, was that Dems are evil, tariffs are great, and the President of the USA can do anything he wants, even if it’s illegal.

He was introduced to the audience by Kelly Loeffler, head of the Small Business Administration, with the most unlikely claim since the Maga cult decided that Donald Trump has been sent by God to save the world from Leftism.

Absolute scenes, as they say. Vance agreed with her.

Narrator: He did not, in fact, clear that bar.

We commend these tweeters for managing to type coherently whilst crying with laughter and/or facepalming. Let’s dive right in.

