There’s not enough facepalm in the world to handle JD Vance claiming to be the coolest VP in US history – 21 strong rebuttals

US JD Vance

JD Vance has been allowed off the leash for a visit to Plover, Wisconsin, where he was supposed to boost the message of Trump’s State of the Union address – which, as far as we can tell, was that Dems are evil, tariffs are great, and the President of the USA can do anything he wants, even if it’s illegal.

He was introduced to the audience by Kelly Loeffler, head of the Small Business Administration, with the most unlikely claim since the Maga cult decided that Donald Trump has been sent by God to save the world from Leftism.

Loeffler: JD Vance is probably the coolest VP we’ve ever had pic.twitter.com/dJ7jW1pbO4 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2026

Absolute scenes, as they say. Vance agreed with her.

Vance: I am the coolest VP in American history. I do think I clear that bar pic.twitter.com/DBSo6FZGxU — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 26, 2026

Narrator: He did not, in fact, clear that bar.

Vance: Kelly said I’m the coolest VP in American history. That is a very low bar but I do think that I clear that bar pic.twitter.com/2sNNiN3eSX — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2026

We commend these tweeters for managing to type coherently whilst crying with laughter and/or facepalming. Let’s dive right in.

1.

Wait, the guy who couldn't even order donuts like a normal human being says he's the "coolest?" Mr. Mascara said that?

Nah, I'm not buying it. pic.twitter.com/pQV0lqmGYF — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 26, 2026

2.

She angling to be his VP pick already? — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) February 26, 2026

3.

The fact that JD Vance is a giant goober who is painfully unfunny and uncomfortably awkward in every setting is going to haunt him under the klieg lights of a presidential race. https://t.co/CbMDPLPw3k — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 26, 2026

4.

Teddy Roosevelt was VP you chud https://t.co/5KQeBCXaEC — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) February 26, 2026

5.

That is a weird thing to say. https://t.co/ldMIDPFoSx — James Tate (@JamesTate121) February 26, 2026

6.

Call me old fashioned, but being turned into a fat headed meme on the web, and a mentally challenged little person on South Park, doesn’t qualify as “cool.” — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) February 26, 2026

7.

this is so pathetic i can’t https://t.co/WRgC190cBX — nazzo (@nazzobetweeting) February 26, 2026

8.

Another one! OMFG! Praising Trump every day wasn't enough? Now we need to do that for each member of the cabinet? — Otto (@OttoInfluencer) February 26, 2026

9.

10.

11.