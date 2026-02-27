Matt Goodwin blamed ‘Muslim sectarianism’ for the Greens winning the Gorton and Denton by-election, and the public isn’t buying it – 14 spoiled ballots

Politics Green Party matt goodwin Reform UK

Matt Goodwin blamed 'Muslim sectarianism' for the Greens winning the Gorton and Denton by-election, and the public isn't buying it

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 27th, 2026

We’ve all learnt, by now, not to expect grace in defeat from Farage and co, but their thrashing at the hands of the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer in Gorton and Denton has really rattled some cages.

Obviously, the cult leader himself wasn’t happy.

This election was a victory for sectarian voting and cheating. Matt Goodwin was a great candidate for us. Roll on the elections on May 7th. It will be goodbye Starmer and goodbye to the Tory party.

The usual suspects got the same memo.

@JuliaHB1 “We have seen the highest levels of family voting at any election in our 10 year history of observing elections in the UK.” I wonder which families they're talking about... I guess it will just remain a complete mystery.

@darrengrimes Religious sectarianism is alive, kicking, and deciding British elections. Entire communities voting as a single bloc. If we don’t stop fracturing and back the only party with the spine to actually win, we can wave goodbye to this country. This by-election isn't just concerning. It's a blaring fire alarm.

@LozzaFox Islamo-communism wins the day. The left has abandoned @UKLabour and their desperate attempt to avoid oblivion by tacking to the centre. The immigrant population understandably voted for whichever party will transfer wealth from the pockets of indigenous population to theirs at the fastest rate. Reform’s appeasement strategy and their centrist “international school” vision for Britain hasn’t landed with the electorate. Demography is destiny.

Reform’s losing candidate, Matt Goodwin, posted a statement.

GoodwinMJ · 6h Statement: “We are losing our country. A dangerous Muslim sectarianism has emerged. We have only one general election left to save Britain. Vote Reform every chance you get. I will continue the fight. I will always fight for you. I will stand at the next general election. Matt.”

In case that’s difficult to read,

“We are losing our country. A dangerous Muslim sectarianism has emerged. We have only one general election left to save Britain. Vote Reform every chance you get. I will continue the fight. I will always fight for you. I will stand at the next general election. Matt.”

Seldom has the phrase ‘U wot, m8?’ been so very necessary.

Actor and comedian Tez Ilyas summed up why.

He wasn’t the only one with thoughts on the matter.

We’ll leave the last word to the very funny and astute Parody Nigel Farage.

