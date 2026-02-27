Matt Goodwin blamed ‘Muslim sectarianism’ for the Greens winning the Gorton and Denton by-election, and the public isn’t buying it – 14 spoiled ballots

Politics Green Party matt goodwin Reform UK

We’ve all learnt, by now, not to expect grace in defeat from Farage and co, but their thrashing at the hands of the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer in Gorton and Denton has really rattled some cages.

Obviously, the cult leader himself wasn’t happy.

The usual suspects got the same memo.

Reform’s losing candidate, Matt Goodwin, posted a statement.

In case that’s difficult to read,

“We are losing our country. A dangerous Muslim sectarianism has emerged. We have only one general election left to save Britain. Vote Reform every chance you get. I will continue the fight. I will always fight for you. I will stand at the next general election. Matt.”

Seldom has the phrase ‘U wot, m8?’ been so very necessary.

Actor and comedian Tez Ilyas summed up why.

Lost to a blonde woman whose party leader is a gay Jew. Those darn Muslims 😤 https://t.co/QXE4SJMJzJ — Tez (@tezilyas) February 27, 2026

He wasn’t the only one with thoughts on the matter.

1.

This is racism, pure and simple. It’s also a test. The UK press needs to describe it for exactly what it is: that Reform’s candidate made a racist and inflammatory losing statement pic.twitter.com/cUHB0zF3xc — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) February 27, 2026

2.

The Green Party’s local, white, working class, female candidate Hannah Spencer wins the Gorton and Denton by-election in an historic victory — yet, Reform’s GB News TV ‘star’, white, male, middle class candidate Matt Goodwin still finds a way to blame his loss on … Muslims. pic.twitter.com/wi9iK21z2z — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) February 27, 2026

3.

You got whipped. But instead of being gracious, you make up an arrant, racist libellous story… …which there is no police validation of… – and which you think accounts for over 4,000 votes?? Really? This is Trump tactics on your part – it’s undermining democracy in a sulk. pic.twitter.com/AoEV5FJFFf — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 27, 2026

4.

Gorton and Denton is majority white, and interestingly, majority Christian! https://t.co/xkPb0sO7SF pic.twitter.com/27gGwHc6KZ — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 27, 2026

5.

“Reform does not simply lose the Gorton and Denton by-election because they didn’t get enough votes . It must blame Muslims.” pic.twitter.com/sxyboPWoxt — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) February 27, 2026

6.

you absolute fucking loser — jonn elledge is mainly on bluesky (@JonnElledge) February 27, 2026

7.

1) 'family voting', if it happened, made fuck all difference

2) Wah, wah, I lost, someone else's fault, WAHWAH is unattractive

3) The British don't elect sore losers. You want somewhere that does, fuck off to America pic.twitter.com/deTnYn5Dgi — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) February 27, 2026

8.

Loses. Fairly convincingly. And then blames Muslims. There are some dangerous people in British politics and he's near the top of the list https://t.co/n8uxu08tNI — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) February 27, 2026

9.

Matt Goodwin thinks it’s sinister that brown people won’t vote for a racist. And nor will anyone else. https://t.co/FMpMvfEqaO — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) February 27, 2026

10.

Imagine… all those Muslim ladies would have been voting for Reform in droves, if only their husbands let them! That's the story, right? Because if they'd freely gone into the voting booth then Matt Goodwin would have their loyal support! 🤣😂🤣 — Virgin Gerbil (@GerbilVirgin) February 27, 2026

11.

12.

The response of Matt Goodwin to losing a by-election is shocking. It is Trumpesque in its toddler-like qualities of ungraciousness, blame and protestations of being robbed – with a coping mechanism of bare-faced racism. Matt Goodwin should be kept out of politics for good. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 27, 2026

13.

A win this big and decisive in a seat this socially mixed is not, and cannot, be down to “Muslim sectarianism”. Deeply concerning that a defeated candidate would seek to undermine the legitimacy of an election result rather than accept a simple truth: Gorton & Denton rejected him https://t.co/NktkDpDnoa — Robert Ford (@robfordmancs) February 27, 2026

14.

Very funny that Goodwin and Reform clearly planned to cry foul about electoral fraud thinking they’d lose narrowly, but because they suffered a crushing 12 point defeat, they’ve just been left pissing into the wind. https://t.co/C5QjFzHCkC — Alfie Potts Harmer (@ahtralfie) February 27, 2026

We’ll leave the last word to the very funny and astute Parody Nigel Farage.

"Dear Diary,

We lost Gorton and Denton despite throwing everything at it. And that's without a Restore Britain candidate stealing our racists. Oh my God… what if people aren't as stupid as we think they are..?" pic.twitter.com/XvBStgiHUm — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) February 27, 2026

