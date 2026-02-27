This fabulous takedown of Matt Goodwin after his defeat to the ‘woke Greens’ is a supremely satisfying watch

Politics matt goodwin Reform UK

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin, who despite all the huffing and puffing by Nigel Farage suffered by-election defeat at the hands of the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer.

It was a historic night for the Greens and a rubbish one for Goodwin, whose night got even worse when @5Pillarsuk took the opportunity to do this, and it’s just brilliant.

“What does it feel like to lose to the Greens?!” 5Pillars journalist Robert Carter fires some choice questions at Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin following his humiliating loss in the Gorton and Denton by-election.#GortonDentonByElection pic.twitter.com/psFgD0mPpU — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) February 27, 2026

Bravo @5Pillarsuk (who you can follow on Twitter here).

Looks like it was the work of @Bob_cart124, a journalist at @5Pillarsuk who you can find over here.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

