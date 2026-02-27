Politics matt goodwin Reform UK

This fabulous takedown of Matt Goodwin after his defeat to the ‘woke Greens’ is a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2026

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin, who despite all the huffing and puffing by Nigel Farage suffered by-election defeat at the hands of the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer.

It was a historic night for the Greens and a rubbish one for Goodwin, whose night got even worse when @5Pillarsuk took the opportunity to do this, and it’s just brilliant.

Bravo @5Pillarsuk (who you can follow on Twitter here).

Looks like it was the work of @Bob_cart124, a journalist at @5Pillarsuk who you can find over here.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

