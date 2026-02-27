Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Well, would you look at that – another Friday. Where are they all coming from?

It’s been quite a week, with Trump’s record-breaking State of the Union address, the arrest (and release) of Peter Mandelson, not to mention Reform UK inviting widespread ridicule with a ‘shadow cabinet’ and cringeworthy self-labelled despatch boxes, and now they’ve suffered a crushing defeat to the Greens in Manchester.

In entertainment, the Baftas and the BBC had a ‘mare with their handling of a guest with Tourette’s Syndrome, and Louis Theroux ventured into the ‘manosphere’, and a TV show about pollution seems to be reaching the parts of public discourse that the news could never touch.

On Twitter, it was business as usual …lots of bile and racism, with a sprinkle of unnecessary pedantry, and – hidden in plain sight – plenty of funny stuff.

Here are our 25 favourite examples of the latter.

1.

You can just take a picture of a tortoise and say it’s 192 years old. Nobody checks that shit. — Benny Boy (@Camel_Crushin) February 21, 2026

2.

Me, opening the fridge: Hmm..nothing..

Lettuce in a bag: Hey!

Me: Nothing, indeed — Μαρια Κιτρινη (@greek_heanen) February 24, 2026

3.

Some supermarkets are keeping sweets in anti-theft boxes as Bitcoin is replaced by Chocolate Buttons as the UK’s most valuable investment opportunity pic.twitter.com/7EfziBXtEl — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 24, 2026

4.

I just made a curry & the recipe called for '5 potatoes, cubed'. Correct me if I’m wrong, but 125 potatoes seems a wee bit excessive… 🤭 — Miss Ally (@MissAlly_01) February 26, 2026

5.

“I’ve been refused entry to this wedding reception simply because I didn’t have an invitation or know the names of the happy couple.

How could I when I’d never met them? Starmer strikes again.” pic.twitter.com/7JJh3gOsEB — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) February 24, 2026

6.

Jesus… when did the race start? pic.twitter.com/ugiOr2kyab — Julie D Irwin (@JDIrwinbooks) February 20, 2026

7.

What am I going to do with my one wild and precious life? Laundry, apparently. — Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) February 24, 2026

8.

(Using ai to make a 1min video where Robert Downey junior has lobster claws

for hands and fights with Tom cruise on the surface of the sun then Tom turns into a transformer jet and flies to earth to blow up Big Ben) – Hollywood is FINISHED — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) February 25, 2026

9.

I set my alarms extra early to make sure I have enough time to lay in bed and be angry about having to wake up. — (@fwtimini) February 25, 2026

10.

The guy who invented the Ferris wheel never met the guy who invented the merry-go-round. They travelled in different circles. — Klara (@klara_sjo) February 26, 2026

11.

Insomnia is a pretty word. I'm gonna be thinking about that all night. — Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) February 24, 2026

12.