This Maga congressman taunted Canada about America’s ice hockey gold and it was a glorious own-goal for the ages

Politics derrick van orden gold medal hockey

We’ve uncovered another politician who thinks he was a part of the gold medal-winning US Men’s hockey team.

First, Kash Patel showed up in the locker room to crush beers with the bros. Then Trump trotted out the whole team and made them stand in the stairways while he took credit for America’s winning. Now, we have Wisconsin Congressman, Derrick Van Orden, saying stupid stuff like this…

Van Orden: “If Canada had taken Donald Trump up on his offer to become the 51st state, the Canadians would’ve had gold also” pic.twitter.com/o5fdoqr7Rb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2026

Van Orden thinks Canada should trade all of its freedom and independence to be ruled by an orange blob just to get a gold medal in hockey.

It’s a gold medal they have won more than any other nation in the world in Olympic history. And Van Orden had the audacity to suggest this insane idea with the introduction “On a serious note…”

Magas giggled along on screen and at home, but no one on Twitter was laughing. They were too busy pointing out the inanity of Van Orden’s statement.

A party of morons. https://t.co/rXffWcLbKj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 24, 2026

It truly is a cult of stupids. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 24, 2026

And they wonder why Canadian tourists refuse to travel to the US 😡 https://t.co/yQe8tQLSts — dee gaud (@gaudall) February 24, 2026

This has to be one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen anyone say on Fox and that includes everything Jesse Watters has said during his career. Canada has the most Olympic medals in the sport than any other country. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) February 24, 2026

We care less about winning gold than maintaining our sovereignty. I mean, I know that these guys cater to the bottom of the barrel, but holy shit, the stupidity is strong. https://t.co/rwKiBbsicL — Lisa Kirbie (@lisakirbie) February 24, 2026

I like to give Van Orden the benefit of the doubt and suggest he has CTE and PTSD but it may very well be he’s just an effing idiot — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 24, 2026

Canada is a proud country and wants no part of our shitshow. Perhaps Congressmen Van Orden should concentrate on the people in his district and leave the Canadians alone. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) February 24, 2026

