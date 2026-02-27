Politics derrick van orden gold medal hockey

This Maga congressman taunted Canada about America’s ice hockey gold and it was a glorious own-goal for the ages

Saul Hutson. Updated February 27th, 2026

We’ve uncovered another politician who thinks he was a part of the gold medal-winning US Men’s hockey team.

First, Kash Patel showed up in the locker room to crush beers with the bros. Then Trump trotted out the whole team and made them stand in the stairways while he took credit for America’s winning. Now, we have Wisconsin Congressman, Derrick Van Orden, saying stupid stuff like this…

Van Orden thinks Canada should trade all of its freedom and independence to be ruled by an orange blob just to get a gold medal in hockey.

It’s a gold medal they have won more than any other nation in the world in Olympic history. And Van Orden had the audacity to suggest this insane idea with the introduction “On a serious note…”

Magas giggled along on screen and at home, but no one on Twitter was laughing. They were too busy pointing out the inanity of Van Orden’s statement.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2