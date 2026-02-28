People are digging up old anti-war tweets from Trump, JD Vance and other MAGA goons after the Iran attack, and the scale of the hypocrisy is truly breathtaking

News donald trump Iran JD Vance

They say the first casualty of war is the truth.

Well, in our era, you might say the first casualties of war are old anti-war tweets that totally contradict your new bellicose positions.

Such is the case with many people in the Trump administration this weekend following the attack on Iran, up to and including the President himself.

Let’s start with Trump’s old messages about war, especially in the Middle East/Iran, dating from the Obama administration through to the 2024 election.

1.

Trump (in 2011): “Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He’s weak and he’s ineffective.” pic.twitter.com/Y1sER7ENTO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 28, 2026

2.

3.

Trump in 2024: I can tell you, you're not gonna have a war with me pic.twitter.com/f7vOjNlS4T — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 28, 2026

4.

Guess he changed his mind. Does anyone know why? pic.twitter.com/A6voc9TzV1 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 28, 2026

There’s this classic from *checks notes* less than three years ago from Vice President JD Vance.

5.

Twenty years ago we invaded Iraq. The war killed many innocent Iraqis and Americans. It destroyed the oldest Christian populations in the world. It cost over $1 trillion, and turned Iraq into a satellite of Iran. It was an unforced disaster, and I pray that we learn its lessons. — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 19, 2023

6.

I guess it’s different when your team does it? https://t.co/6F9u7ySrPQ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) February 28, 2026

7.

These people have no shame. More receipts here:https://t.co/lIgAKziHRX https://t.co/wpkiXNmjjC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 28, 2026

8.

Speaking of now special advisor Stephen Miller, he spent the 2024 presidential election warning that Kamala Harris would be sending US troops off to war willy nilly.

9.

If young men don’t want to be drafted to fight in Kamala’s and Cheney’s 3rd World War they better get out and vote for Trump. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 4, 2024

10.

Cenk: I don’t know how I can be more clear. Trump will end and prevent war in the Middle East. He wants peace. Harris and her neocon cabinet want war, war and more war. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 22, 2024

11.

I learned a long time ago that there’s nothing that will bore people in Washington more than pointing out hypocrisy, but I still think it’s important to point out. https://t.co/aI77YQd9vb — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) February 28, 2026

An old Charlie Kirk clip is doing the rounds again too.

12.

Never thought I’d agree with Charlie Kirk https://t.co/cWVvDg3Jbh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 28, 2026

Don’t forget this from RFK Jr.

13.

I won’t send our troops abroad for oil wars or regime change wars. Once elected, I will give veterans a formal say in shaping policies that are pro-veteran and pro-peace. #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/TkeC19XjSu — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 10, 2023

Finally, there’s some real doozies from director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

14.

15.

I know, I know, but genuinely astonishing this person has not resigned yet. She had one political issue her entire adult life. This was it. Now she’s going to be the one asked to validate the slapped-together intel case. https://t.co/RnppLTNoKB — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 28, 2026

And lastly, let’s not forget the the “Pro-Peace Ticket” post from the Republican Party.

16.

The “pro-peace ticket” has bombed Nigeria, Venezuela, and Iran, and threatened to invade a NATO ‘ally’ in the past year. https://t.co/FAcdA9ifcq — Jon Burke 🌍 (@jonburkeUK) February 28, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/RpsAgainstTrump