People are digging up old anti-war tweets from Trump, JD Vance and other MAGA goons after the Iran attack, and the scale of the hypocrisy is truly breathtaking

Michael White. Updated February 28th, 2026

They say the first casualty of war is the truth.

Well, in our era, you might say the first casualties of war are old anti-war tweets that totally contradict your new bellicose positions.

Such is the case with many people in the Trump administration this weekend following the attack on Iran, up to and including the President himself.

Let’s start with Trump’s old messages about war, especially in the Middle East/Iran, dating from the Obama administration through to the 2024 election.

1.

2.

3.

4.

There’s this classic from *checks notes* less than three years ago from Vice President JD Vance.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Speaking of now special advisor Stephen Miller, he spent the 2024 presidential election warning that Kamala Harris would be sending US troops off to war willy nilly.

9.

10.

11.

An old Charlie Kirk clip is doing the rounds again too.

12.

Don’t forget this from RFK Jr.

13.

Finally, there’s some real doozies from director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

14.

15.

And lastly, let’s not forget the the “Pro-Peace Ticket” post from the Republican Party.

16.

