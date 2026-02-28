News donald trump MAGA

Donald Trump bragged that a cop thanked him for saving his sex life with the stock market – 15 people not buying what Donny is selling

Michael White. Updated February 28th, 2026

Donald Trump likes to make a lot of exaggerated and unsubstantiated claims about his achievements – but, even for him, this might be a first.

The president made a stop in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday to rally support for Republicans in advance of next week’s primaries for November’s crucial midterm elections.

Trump went off on one of his tangents talking about the stock market, and told this story about an encounter with a New York City police officer.

He said:

“I have a policeman. I tell the story. Same guy — I meet him. But he’s this wonderful, tough policeman from New York. He’s taking good care of us. And he said, ‘Sir, it’s so good. My married life has gotten so much better’. Why? ‘My wife thought I was a loser financially. I couldn’t make any money because my 401k was dying for years. And now she thinks I’m the smartest financial genius ever. It’s made my sex life good. It’s made my life good. It’s given me a tremendous boost in life, Sir.’

“This is a big, tough cop. He said, ‘My wife treated me like a dog, and now she admires my financial genius. And I haven’t done anything. My 401k has gone through the roof’. So I said, ‘Thank you very much’.”

The clip has gone viral on social media, as you’d expect. Here’s a selection of the responses.

Source: Twitter/X/Acyn