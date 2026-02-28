Donald Trump bragged that a cop thanked him for saving his sex life with the stock market – 15 people not buying what Donny is selling

News donald trump MAGA

Donald Trump likes to make a lot of exaggerated and unsubstantiated claims about his achievements – but, even for him, this might be a first.

The president made a stop in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday to rally support for Republicans in advance of next week’s primaries for November’s crucial midterm elections.

Trump went off on one of his tangents talking about the stock market, and told this story about an encounter with a New York City police officer.

Trump claims a tough policeman told him his sex life is better and his wife no longer treats him like a dog thanks to the stock market under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/Q84uHow1Ww — Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2026

He said:

“I have a policeman. I tell the story. Same guy — I meet him. But he’s this wonderful, tough policeman from New York. He’s taking good care of us. And he said, ‘Sir, it’s so good. My married life has gotten so much better’. Why? ‘My wife thought I was a loser financially. I couldn’t make any money because my 401k was dying for years. And now she thinks I’m the smartest financial genius ever. It’s made my sex life good. It’s made my life good. It’s given me a tremendous boost in life, Sir.’ “This is a big, tough cop. He said, ‘My wife treated me like a dog, and now she admires my financial genius. And I haven’t done anything. My 401k has gone through the roof’. So I said, ‘Thank you very much’.”

The clip has gone viral on social media, as you’d expect. Here’s a selection of the responses.

1.

Just suspend disbelief for one second and imagine someone who, upon meeting the President for the first time, decides to tell him about his sex life. https://t.co/wZmYB6HALs — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 28, 2026

2.

Totally sane thing to say and I'm absolutely sure this happened https://t.co/dFTxvaLdAv — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 27, 2026

3.

That guy is sleeping on the couch tonight. pic.twitter.com/1R1kDPk5Wi — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) February 27, 2026

4.

Sometimes you gotta stop and observe that it’s the president (!) saying stuff like this. And no one even cares anymore…yet if a Democratic leader said this we’d be questioning their mental health It’s so unreal that 20 years from now, no one will ever admit they supported this https://t.co/YPfHJ5TSRT — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) February 28, 2026

5.

This one’s on the Mount Rushmore of things that never happened https://t.co/jSG2XfydRa — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 27, 2026

6.

7.

What kind of crazy, made up BS is this now? Just a dirty old man fantasizing about a tough policeman having sex. https://t.co/QezePVEUgM — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) February 27, 2026

8.

What did you think Magacock meant? Vibes? Papers? Essays? https://t.co/2BaC8yKuY3 — Pub (@PubWanghaf) February 28, 2026

9.

He’s taking credit for improving the sex lives of men …. This man could not behave more like a predator if he tried. https://t.co/vfxCY9reQr — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) February 28, 2026

10.

Of all the things that never happened this never happened the most. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 27, 2026

11.

just cracking up at him saying this while the chyron says “pres trump on US energy production” lol https://t.co/oBbZNy1QkI — yaya 🍉 (@yayathehun) February 27, 2026

12.

13.

Get ready to start barking again, pal, 'cause this bubble's gonna pop one of these days! https://t.co/GIEzn7Vy7u — Stanphyl Capital 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@StanphylCap) February 27, 2026

14.

The only entity fucking Americans currently is the economy https://t.co/eZ6XbIN6qh — Arsenal of Dememecracy 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 🗽 (@gaymergir) February 28, 2026

15.

Source: Twitter/X/Acyn