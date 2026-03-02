Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott shared the ‘unsettling’ scenes from locked down Dubai and Terry Christian’s A++ comeback said it best

Celebrity Isabel Oakeshott Terry christian

Someone might like to take a look at the small print of Donald Trump’s newly-established Board of Peace (chair: Donald Trump) after the American president launched a US-Israel war on Iran, plunging the entire Middle East into bloodshed and turmoil.

Way to go, Mr President!

And one entirely predictable side-effect was Iran retaliating any way it could, including sending missiles into Dubai. And it was from Dubai that Talk TV’s self-described ‘feather ruffler’ (and Richard Tice fiancee) Isabel Oakeshott sent this message.

UPDATE from Dubai where advice is still to “stay in place.” Unsettling night; calm but tense pic.twitter.com/jHO90pBcWQ — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) March 1, 2026

Oakeshott, you might remember, announced last year she was moving to Dubai to avoid paying the extra VAT put on private schools by Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

And it’s fair to say Twitter wasn’t entirely overflowing sympathy.

1.

Poor little darling!

How on earth is she going to cope? 😱

If things get any worse, I’m praying she has access to some sort of boat where she might be able to flee to a safer country and seek refuge. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/BSkSCQFaC6 — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 1, 2026

2.

I understand that we’re bled white on taxes, but let’s be honest, it looks shit there. https://t.co/YsCRIyOgmK — Morgoth (@MorgothsReview) March 1, 2026

3.

OMG 😱 @IsabelOakeshott did so well leaving the dangerous roads of London for Dubai! Look at what happened yesterday ON THE SAME NIGHT, surely she made the right decision? https://t.co/s54m3ms35u pic.twitter.com/UvLhPM08dq — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) March 1, 2026

4.

Cheer up, Issy. Think of how much tax you are saving by being in Dubai. — Andy (@AndyRejoinEU) March 1, 2026

5.

Great thing we have ECHR and UDHR to ensure you have the legal right to claim asylum when fleeing war. https://t.co/QCIHxUt4vD — JimmyTheGiant (@jimthegiant) March 1, 2026

6.

I’m sure that saving all that tax you would have to have paid in the UK makes it worth it for you, Mr Tice & all his multi millionaire Reform Party colleagues! https://t.co/LN1SFCEEpc — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) March 1, 2026

7.

Thought she was anti-lockdown? https://t.co/sMYuTv6DCn — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) March 2, 2026

But surely no-one said it better than Terry Christian.

We don’t want any of you tax dodgers coming over here as refugees from war torn countries https://t.co/ONF8IjW56v — terry christian (@terrychristian) March 1, 2026

The word.

1st safe country please, you know the rules. — D Naylor (@R3DLFC) March 1, 2026

And because we’re never less than fair and balanced, here’s what Isabel Oakeshott said a little later.

JUST to be clear, British citizens who live in Dubai are not queuing up to be “evacuated” at taxpayers’ expense. They’re chill. Tourists see it differently. Sorry to blow the lazy lefty narrative. 🙄 — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) March 2, 2026

Lefty narrative pedlars eh? Phewf.

