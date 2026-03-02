Celebrity Isabel Oakeshott Terry christian

Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott shared the ‘unsettling’ scenes from locked down Dubai and Terry Christian’s A++ comeback said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated March 2nd, 2026

Someone might like to take a look at the small print of Donald Trump’s newly-established Board of Peace (chair: Donald Trump) after the American president launched a US-Israel war on Iran, plunging the entire Middle East into bloodshed and turmoil.

Way to go, Mr President!

And one entirely predictable side-effect was Iran retaliating any way it could, including sending missiles into Dubai. And it was from Dubai that Talk TV’s self-described ‘feather ruffler’ (and Richard Tice fiancee) Isabel Oakeshott sent this message.

Oakeshott, you might remember, announced last year she was moving to Dubai to avoid paying the extra VAT put on private schools by Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

And it’s fair to say Twitter wasn’t entirely overflowing sympathy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

But surely no-one said it better than Terry Christian.

The word.

And because we’re never less than fair and balanced, here’s what Isabel Oakeshott said a little later.

Lefty narrative pedlars eh? Phewf.

READ MORE

Maga cultist Lauren Boebert tried to explain inflation to Piers Morgan, and set a hilarious new standard for car-crash interviews – 21 resounding facepalms

Source @IsabelOakeshott