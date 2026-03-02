‘What’s something that becomes attractive only after 25?’ – 22 things that become oddly thrilling in later life

Life r/AskReddit

Being young, fit and able to drink six pints without wanting to die the next day is fun and all, but have you ever tried getting into bed at 9.30pm with a mint tea and a good book? Far more satisfying.

They’ve been talking about the pleasures we start appreciating as we age on the AskReddit page after saintS9944 asked this:

What’s something that becomes attractive only after 25?

And lots of people chimed in with the ways in which they are enjoying not being quite the spring chicken they used to be, like these…

1.

‘Having no plans for the weekend.’

–Doobiecide

2.

‘A boring life with low drama is wildly attractive after 25.’

–moneysugardad

3.

‘A high-quality vacuum cleaner.’

–pabloschz

4.

‘Someone who communicates clearly. Mind games lose their charm fast.’

–BasilCrescent

5.

‘Someone who can just sit in silence with you and it doesn’t feel awkward. At 20 I needed constant stimulation, every pause in conversation felt like failure. Now the most attractive thing in the world is someone who can just exist next to you on the couch without either of you reaching for your phone.’

–cablamonos

6.

‘The grey hair that starts coming on the sides. It looks so good on some men with dark hair. My boyfriend has that and I never thought of it before as attractive.’

–NewMinute8802

7.

‘Not going out on a Friday night.’

–velvetglowx

8.

‘A snowblower. I’m 32 and still refuse to buy one because as soon as I do it’ll never snow again but… damn I want one more every winter.’

–pauliek93

9.

‘A steady job and financial responsibility. Potential doesn’t pay rent.’

–nexttodoorgirl

10.

‘Really strong and thick black bin bags. Much lower risk is splitting upon extraction.’

–SteveOb1010

11.

‘Men in scarves.’

–OptionSeven