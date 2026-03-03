A Maga insisted the US is not at war with Iran despite bombing it to bits and these A++ comebacks weren’t taking any prisoners

Politics Iran markwayne mullin war

The spin cycle continues as Magas keep popping up all over the TV dial to explain why there is nothing wrong with what’s happening between the US, Iran, and slowly, the rest of the world.

The latest of Donald Trump’s lackeys to line up and take a swing at defending the bombing of Iran is Oklahoma Senator, Markwayne Mullin.

Here here is getting into semantics on what to call the actions that have already taken 100s of civilian lives, including schoolchildren, and three American soldiers.

Blitzer: If this war drags on and casualties mount, are you confident that the American public will tolerate growing U.S. Military losses? Mullin: I’m going to push back—this isn’t a war. We haven’t declared war on Iran. We’re not at war with Iranian people. We had to remove a… pic.twitter.com/bZtqlCbDqH — Acyn (@Acyn) March 1, 2026

On the one hand, Mullin’s argument sits on very shaky ground.

On the other hand, does it really matter what word we use to describe what’s happening?

People are dead and the President has made speeches preparing the American people for the prospect of even more casualties.

Twitter wasn’t in the mood to debate vocabulary skills. Here are a few of their angriest reactions at Mullin’s near-sighted answer to the question.

1.

This is the new Orwellian line from the GOP. It’s not a war to bomb Venezuela and seize its leader. It’s not a war to bomb Iran, sink its ships, kill hundreds, and assassinate its leader. Language has no meaning any more in the age of the gaslighting MAGA GOP. https://t.co/EjKP6hmQpM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 1, 2026

2.

When you send an armada and bomb another country and kill its leader, it is a war. https://t.co/rkAtQs71Mv — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) March 1, 2026

3.

I’m sure they’d prefer to call it a “special military operation,” like Russia, but when missiles are flying and troops are dying, it looks like a war to me. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) March 1, 2026

4.

That’s funny AF, Trump literally called it a “war” yesterday 🤡 — America’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) March 1, 2026

5.

Families here are grieving. Troops are deployed. A foreign regime’s leader is gone. If that doesn’t qualify as war, the definition needs rewriting. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) March 1, 2026

6.