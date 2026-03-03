US melania trump United Nations

Melania Trump chaired a session of the UN Security Council, and we truly are through the looking-glass – 24 epic facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 3rd, 2026

One of the key characteristics of Trump’s first and second terms has been previously unseen levels of nepotism and cronyism. Jobs for the boys (and girls) with no regard for their suitability for those jobs.

Exhibit A.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, was one of the lead negotiators with Iran, and we can all see how well that went.

As the US assumed the role of chair of the UN Security Council, Donald Trump sent his wife, Melania, to make a speech on ‘children and education in conflict’.

We’re just glad she could take time out of her busy schedule of accepting Best Documentary awards to make an appearance.

The choice was a bit of a head scratcher for most people, and these comments captured the extent to which their flabbers were well and truly gasted.

