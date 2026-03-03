Melania Trump chaired a session of the UN Security Council, and we truly are through the looking-glass – 24 epic facepalms

US melania trump United Nations

One of the key characteristics of Trump’s first and second terms has been previously unseen levels of nepotism and cronyism. Jobs for the boys (and girls) with no regard for their suitability for those jobs.

Exhibit A.

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ — Parham Ghobadi (@BBCParham) June 29, 2019

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, was one of the lead negotiators with Iran, and we can all see how well that went.

As the US assumed the role of chair of the UN Security Council, Donald Trump sent his wife, Melania, to make a speech on ‘children and education in conflict’.

Melania Trump presides over UN Security Council pic.twitter.com/E4pTPgDK05 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

We’re just glad she could take time out of her busy schedule of accepting Best Documentary awards to make an appearance.

The choice was a bit of a head scratcher for most people, and these comments captured the extent to which their flabbers were well and truly gasted.

1.

in the latest example of how we're governed by the Make a Wish Administration, Melania Trump is presiding over a UN meeting pic.twitter.com/1VcnX7IkfS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

2.

Melania Trump is chairing a UN Security Council meeting. I'm not joking. The US currently holds the presidency of the council and that's who Trump chose as chair. pic.twitter.com/aqSTXeYtzZ — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 2, 2026

3.

Tell me it’s AI — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) March 2, 2026

4.

BREAKING: Melania Trump presides over the UN Security Council. Here’s a question: Why the fuck is she? pic.twitter.com/Uaals94UwS — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 2, 2026

5.

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨 Melania Trump stuns UN Security Council with 37 minute long anecdote about hats. pic.twitter.com/kpq22DCFTL — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) March 2, 2026

6.

Wth is melania doing at the UN??? — Covie (@covie_93) March 2, 2026

7.

Letting Melania Trump speak at the UN is like letting Yoko Ono play guitar on the white album. — Gene McGurk (@magawk) March 2, 2026

8.

Thank god she's fluent in like every language there. — Duane Storey (@DuaneStorey) March 2, 2026

9.

OH MY FUCKIN GOD THIS IS NOT FAKE DUDE pic.twitter.com/LmFsxsW8Vm — Resypto 🫟 (@Resypto) March 2, 2026

10.

US now making a mockery of the UN Security Council. Under Trump, the US has fallen so very far, so very fast. https://t.co/9BkT12mZW2 — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) March 2, 2026

11.

has the world always been so unserious? https://t.co/sHna8B6VGG — Waqas (@worqas) March 2, 2026

12.