News Iran Susanna reid

Susanna Reid had a message for Brits who moved to Dubai to avoid paying tax and Andrew Neil’s rant just made us like it even more

Poke Reporter. Updated March 3rd, 2026

It’s hardly the most important aspect of America’s extraordinary attack on Iran but it ain’t half got people talking.

And that is what happens to Brits who moved to Dubai to avoid paying tax who are now not entirely comfortable at the prospect of air raid sirens and worse disrupting their especially untaxing way of life.

And not many people put it better than Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid who phrased it as a question but the way she did it didn’t leave to much room for doubt – in our minds anyway – what she thinks about it.

Beautifully put.

There were plenty of people who didn’t agree, obviously.

And lots of people who did.

And then there was Andrew Neil.

We quite enjoyed the look on Ed Balls’ face too (Balls being married to foreign secretary Yvette Cooper, obviously) as he desperately tried not to give any indication of an opinion either way.

Yep, we’re definitely with Susanna on this one, as was her occasional Good Morning Britain pundit, Kevin Maguire in a post later shared by Reid.

Nailed it.

READ MORE

Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott shared the ‘unsettling’ scenes from locked down Dubai and Terry Christian’s A++ comeback said it best

Source @SaulStaniforth