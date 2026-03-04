Politics CNN Iran markwayne mmullin
A mega Maga insisted no matter how many bombs Trump drops on Iran it’s definitely not a war and ended up owned inside out
Insanity /in-san-ū-tee/ noun: doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result.
Magas seem hell bent on defining that word. For the second time in as many days, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin went on CNN to defend the war in Iran. For the second time, he went home with his tail between his legs.
Mullin continues to argue that no one should call this a “war.”
This time, CNN came with clips from Mullin’s own party openly and repeatedly calling it a war.
Mullin: Trump ended eight wars
Hunt: He started this one
Mullin: This isn’t a war
Hunt: The Secretary of Defense, who calls himself the Secretary of War, said today, this is a war pic.twitter.com/TL5SKszXNM
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026
The grossest moment in every one of these failed public appearances is that split second where Mullin pivots from stunned silence into loud filibustering.
Based on these replies, he’s not fooling anyone watching online.
1.
ITS A WAR! STOP WITH THE PROPAGANDA https://t.co/NdjtpBvkNl
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) March 2, 2026
2.
Same energy as “Not an invasion but a special military operation”. https://t.co/4PHOhrv4qT
— Conspiracy Bullshit (@ConspiracyBull1) March 2, 2026
3.
You can tell things are bad when they have to rely on one of the dumbest guys in congress to defend this debacle.
— Danny (@danzu72) March 2, 2026
4.
— Dayle Winston Brand (@DayleBrand) March 2, 2026
5.
You know your shit is fucked when Markwayne Mullin is the best you’ve got to sell your illegal war on network news.
— Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) March 2, 2026
6.
“This isn’t a war” is a bad and stupid talking point.
It’s a “Mission Accomplished” moment.
And it’s not working.
Especially with Trump’s base. https://t.co/3d759Td0aX
— Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) March 2, 2026
7.
The party line is that Iran supplying some components that eventually made their way into Iraqi IEDs was war, but that a major air campaign against targets in Iran is not war. https://t.co/bibcCQNZmH
— Connor O’Keeffe (@ConnorMOKeeffe) March 2, 2026