Politics CNN Iran markwayne mmullin

A mega Maga insisted no matter how many bombs Trump drops on Iran it’s definitely not a war and ended up owned inside out

Saul Hutson. Updated March 4th, 2026

Insanity /in-san-ū-tee/ noun: doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result.

Magas seem hell bent on defining that word. For the second time in as many days, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin went on CNN to defend the war in Iran. For the second time, he went home with his tail between his legs.

Mullin continues to argue that no one should call this a “war.”

This time, CNN came with clips from Mullin’s own party openly and repeatedly calling it a war.

The grossest moment in every one of these failed public appearances is that split second where Mullin pivots from stunned silence into loud filibustering.

Based on these replies, he’s not fooling anyone watching online.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2