Politics donald trump JD Vance MAGA

JD Vance said people don’t know “how bad the corruption is in Washington DC” – 14 people who reckon they have a pretty good idea

Michael White. Updated April 18th, 2026

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We’re not saying that JD Vance would turn up to the opening of an envelope, but this week he was happy to attend a Turning Point USA eventeven if actual audience members didn’t get the note about attending.

Stale, sorry, fresh from his successfully unsuccessful peace negotiations last weekend with Iran, the absolutely essential and booked-and-busy US vice president spoke about a range of topics, from the Pope to Gaza to the Epstein files.

And one of Vance’s remarks from the event has gone viral this week – a short clip of him saying “People don’t have any idea how bad the corruption is in Washington DC.”

Now, someone from the Trump administration saying something like that is the equivalent of a public figure posting a picture of themselves in front of a blank green background: they are inviting mockery and online abuse.

And that’s sure what Vance got.

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Source: Twitter/X/factpostnews