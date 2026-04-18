JD Vance said people don’t know “how bad the corruption is in Washington DC” – 14 people who reckon they have a pretty good idea

Politics donald trump JD Vance MAGA

We’re not saying that JD Vance would turn up to the opening of an envelope, but this week he was happy to attend a Turning Point USA event – even if actual audience members didn’t get the note about attending.

Stale, sorry, fresh from his successfully unsuccessful peace negotiations last weekend with Iran, the absolutely essential and booked-and-busy US vice president spoke about a range of topics, from the Pope to Gaza to the Epstein files.

And one of Vance’s remarks from the event has gone viral this week – a short clip of him saying “People don’t have any idea how bad the corruption is in Washington DC.”

JD Vance: "People don’t have any idea how bad the corruption is in Washington DC" pic.twitter.com/OM1cJ410Zl — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 14, 2026

Now, someone from the Trump administration saying something like that is the equivalent of a public figure posting a picture of themselves in front of a blank green background: they are inviting mockery and online abuse.

And that’s sure what Vance got.

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You’re literally in charge https://t.co/3fHMrDfwvf — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) April 15, 2026

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For example, Trump's real estate executive kids suddenly decided to invest in a bunch of defense companies right before their dad started a war https://t.co/PT8RNTNL1z — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) April 15, 2026

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It's amazing how Republicans control every branch of government and still speak of 'Washington DC' like it's someone else. Trump is currently suing the federal government and directing his flunkies to settle the case by giving him billions. That's the corruption. https://t.co/urm0lZy4NH — Jeremiah Johnson 🌐 (@JeremiahDJohns) April 18, 2026

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Speaking from personal experience huh https://t.co/Qwj5yia0H7 — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) April 15, 2026

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I agree with JD Vance on this one. Most people underestimate how corrupt this administration is https://t.co/Aw7NQm7Woq — Joni Askola (@joni_askola) April 15, 2026

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My brother in Christ you’re the one in charge https://t.co/N9h9LopyVl — New Liberals 🇺🇦🇹🇼🇬🇱🌐 (@CNLiberalism) April 16, 2026

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True fact. Said without the slightest hint of irony. Well done, @JDVance! https://t.co/IbKUuKNp91 — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) April 15, 2026

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Does he realize the extent of the self-own here? https://t.co/3vp3mHPO5x — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 14, 2026

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No self awareness here whatsoever. https://t.co/hawKjqeine — Lisa Pease (@lisapease) April 15, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/factpostnews