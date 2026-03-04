Andrew Tate said he couldn’t wait to be stuck in a Middle East war zone and these truthbombs all hit the target

Weird World Andrew tate Iran

To the world – briefly – of Andrew Tate, who can’t wait to get back to Dubai. Not just for all the usual tax reasons, but becuase he’s super duper excited by American’s war on Iran. And he wants to be a part of it!

Well, in Dubai.

IM COMING TO DUBAI ASAP pic.twitter.com/KwQusMqQcI — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 3, 2026

And these truth bombs surely all hit the target.

1.

Bro… we all saw you get rocked and dog walked by a guy who can’t even box https://t.co/IuIa4YSV1s — “All I do is” Nguyen (@Nguyen_anime3) March 3, 2026

2.

Bro you forgot to add the “paid partnership” label — Rohn (@CommonQuoraLs) March 3, 2026

3.

Iran has the chance to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/jfWdupAfAk — Dantavius (@danntavius) March 3, 2026

4.

5.

There is something extremely emasculating about screaming into a cellphone camera from your multi million dollar supercar, all the while you’re stuck in bumper to bumper traffic going 5mph https://t.co/qyVaNCzoNz — Douglas Spaeder (@DouglasSpaeder) March 3, 2026

6.