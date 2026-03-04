News Iran lbc nick ferrari

Nick Ferrari tried to get one over the UK’s former ambassador to Iran and was so savagely owned it was magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated March 4th, 2026

To the studios of LBC now, where breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari was naturally talking about Donald Trump’s invasion of Iran, in this case with Sir Richard Dalton, a high-up diplomat type and former British ambassador to Iran.

Dalton rejected Ferrari’s invite to join in the criticism of Sir Keir Starmer, so Ferrari went what he presumably thought was the jugular but ended up blowing his own face off.

The whole thing is worth a look but if you’re pressed for time – of course you’re pressed for time! – join it at the 3m 20s mark, as suggested by the estimable @MittensOff who shared it over on Twitter.

Ooof!

And these people surely said it best.

