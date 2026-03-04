Nick Ferrari tried to get one over the UK’s former ambassador to Iran and was so savagely owned it was magnificent

News Iran lbc nick ferrari

To the studios of LBC now, where breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari was naturally talking about Donald Trump’s invasion of Iran, in this case with Sir Richard Dalton, a high-up diplomat type and former British ambassador to Iran.

Dalton rejected Ferrari’s invite to join in the criticism of Sir Keir Starmer, so Ferrari went what he presumably thought was the jugular but ended up blowing his own face off.

The whole thing is worth a look but if you’re pressed for time – of course you’re pressed for time! – join it at the 3m 20s mark, as suggested by the estimable @MittensOff who shared it over on Twitter.

I don’t think you will see this clipped up by LBC because it shows Ferrari handed his arse by someone who knows what they are talking about. In this case by Sir Richard Dalton a former senior member of the British Diplomatic Service. The question and response at 3’20” is a… pic.twitter.com/0tOjdVRoFh — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) March 3, 2026

Ooof!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Sir Richard Dalton dismantles the political Right’s inane and populist attacks on Sir Keir Starmer & shows Ferrari, & his fellow “commentators,” to be the dangerous,MAGA loving fools that they are. A joyous video https://t.co/5kgTxXhtKE — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) March 3, 2026

2.

“What is it you admire the most about the former ayatollah’s regime, then?”

What a cock. The man showed Ferrari up for the slow-witted tabloid shite he is. — Oliver (@OWS1892) March 3, 2026

3.

This is quite superb. Being accused of supporting the Iran regime for backing the rule of law??? Keeps his temper (i wouldn’t) & wipes the floor with this buffoon. https://t.co/6fpDxlmWjL — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 3, 2026

4.

I heard that live. It was good to hear Ferrari being put in his place. Tabloid radio techniques utterly flattened by a serious man fully able to counter inane arguments by shock jock Fat Nick. — Don McQuixote- Scotland 4 Ever (@ComradeRedJimmy) March 3, 2026

5.

Essential listening brilliantly captured by @MittensOff that @NickFerrariLBC won’t be posting as he was destroyed in this explanation of Starmer position and his own ridiculous views by an expert diplomat who could eat Ferrari for breakfast Wow @LBC @SkyNews @BBCNews https://t.co/fi6XSSHDqx — Anne (@Anniepop2027) March 3, 2026

6.