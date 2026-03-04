‘What’s something harmless that gets people weirdly upset?’ – 21 things everyone should really just chill out about

Life r/AskReddit

We live in an age of increasingly worrying times (or we’re told we do by social media) so it’s important that we don’t sweat the small stuff. And yet some people really seem to like freaking out over the tiniest stuff of all.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Over_Run9807 asked this:

What’s something harmless that gets people weirdly upset?

And lots of perplexed people chipped in with their thoughts on the things that people shouldn’t bother getting their knickers in a twist about, like these…

1.

‘Dietary restrictions. I’m a vegetarian and it’s crazy the number of people that have tried to talk me out of it through the years. I just want to scream ‘WHY THE FUCK DO YOU CARE?’ every time.’

–StinkyKyle

2.

‘As a disabled person you wouldn’t believe how rattled the ableds get when I call myself crippled.’

–Flat-Sprinkles-2367

3.

‘Choosing not to drink alcohol.’

–WabiSabi0912

4.

‘Saying ‘NO’ without a long explanation. Sometimes I’m just tired or I don’t feel like going, that’s it.

But people act like you owe them a full presentation slides and supporting evidence just to protect your own time.’

–zelithra_avenn

5.

‘Choosing to not have children.’

–PoochedEEggs

6.

‘Sometimes I just feel like screaming ‘Your kids annoy me, your life with kids looks chaotic and my life with my partner and pets is amazing, we have lots of time and money. Why would I want to do anything to jeopardise that!’. But that wouldn’t be socially acceptable.’

–suchafart

7.

‘People with different sexuality. Like who cares who you fuck with lol, it really doesn’t matter.’

–Money_Ambition5763

8.

‘How other people like their food. Eat a steak well done. Mix Diet Coke into your scotch. Put peas in your carbonara. Stop gatekeeping other people’s food, especially around notions of ‘authenticity’.

LET PEOPLE ENJOY THINGS.’

–afriendincanada

9.

‘Phones for some reason. People who still argue Android vs iPhone in 2026 are big goobers. They largely do the same things and comes down to preference at the end of the day.’

–FoxxyRin

10.

‘I recently listened to a grown man rant for 15 minutes because the cashier at Home Depot had blue hair. The guy he was working with finally told him to shut up about it.’

–Call_Me_Echelon

11.

‘Lesbians don’t want to have sex with you.’

–BaylisAscaris

12.

‘Keeping your maiden name when you get married. Some people look at you like you just punched your husband in the face.’

–PawsAndPlotTwists