A Maga tried to justify Trump’s war by saying Iran had been ‘an imminent threat for 47 years’ and was owned into the next century
Republican congressman Tom Cotton has done his bit to justify Donald Trump’s war on Iran, suggesting the country was an imminent threat to America.
And not just an imminent threat today, or yesterday, or last week. But for fully 47 years, we tell you.
Iran has been an imminent threat to the United States for 47 years.
The president was right to act. pic.twitter.com/5e7ZdI53eW
— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 3, 2026
And basically the entirety of the internet responded as one.
“imminent” and “nearly half a century” seems oxymoronic.
— V (@FAFOmyfriend) March 3, 2026
“imminent threat”
“47 years” https://t.co/jL90fiXTiq
— RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) March 3, 2026
Words have meaning u stupid fuck pic.twitter.com/00hUWcwnVt
— 8TFour (@8TFour) March 3, 2026
Solid community note https://t.co/J5DDO79VXd
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) March 4, 2026
Imagine saying, “Iran has been an imminent threat to the United States for 47 years” but actually being serious
An imminent threat, for 47 years
Neocons are out of practice https://t.co/cmxQyV2npd
— Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) March 3, 2026
“Imminent” pic.twitter.com/T8Ibsx2qOL
— Liberty Policy Alliance (@libertypol_ally) March 3, 2026