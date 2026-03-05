A Maga tried to justify Trump’s war by saying Iran had been ‘an imminent threat for 47 years’ and was owned into the next century

US Iran

Republican congressman Tom Cotton has done his bit to justify Donald Trump’s war on Iran, suggesting the country was an imminent threat to America.

And not just an imminent threat today, or yesterday, or last week. But for fully 47 years, we tell you.

Iran has been an imminent threat to the United States for 47 years. The president was right to act. pic.twitter.com/5e7ZdI53eW — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 3, 2026

And basically the entirety of the internet responded as one.

1.

“imminent” and “nearly half a century” seems oxymoronic. — V (@FAFOmyfriend) March 3, 2026

2.

3.

Words have meaning u stupid fuck pic.twitter.com/00hUWcwnVt — 8TFour (@8TFour) March 3, 2026

4.

Solid community note https://t.co/J5DDO79VXd — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) March 4, 2026

5.

Imagine saying, “Iran has been an imminent threat to the United States for 47 years” but actually being serious An imminent threat, for 47 years Neocons are out of practice https://t.co/cmxQyV2npd — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) March 3, 2026

6.