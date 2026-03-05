Politics Iran Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth’s totally unhinged rant on the war with Iran was properly jaw-dropping – 17 responses that said it best

Saul Hutson. Updated March 5th, 2026

Pete Hegseth has made a name for himself with his strong personality. (Not complimentary.)

That “personality” and “strength” were on display front and center during his bizarre press conference addressing the United State’s attack on Iran.

The “Secretary of War” unleashed a diatribe full of threats, innuendo, and violence. It was bizarre, even by the extremely low standards of the former Fox News host who previously made a name for himself by accidentally drunk texting international war strategy with the media.

Here is the most disturbing section.

Why is he so angry all the time? The United States attacked Iran. Not the other way around.

His transparent insecurity is startling. And evident to anyone with even a grade-schooler’s emotional maturity.

Nobody is buying this projection of agro-superiority, especially not on Twitter. Here are the replies that most accurately decode what is really going on behind all of that hair gel and rage.

