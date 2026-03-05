Pete Hegseth’s totally unhinged rant on the war with Iran was properly jaw-dropping – 17 responses that said it best

Politics Iran Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth has made a name for himself with his strong personality. (Not complimentary.)

That “personality” and “strength” were on display front and center during his bizarre press conference addressing the United State’s attack on Iran.

The “Secretary of War” unleashed a diatribe full of threats, innuendo, and violence. It was bizarre, even by the extremely low standards of the former Fox News host who previously made a name for himself by accidentally drunk texting international war strategy with the media.

Here is the most disturbing section.

Hegseth: Flying over their capital. Death and destruction from the sky all day long. We’re playing for keeps. Our warfighters have maximum authorities granted personally by the president and yours truly. Our rules of engagement are bold, precise, and designed to unleash American… pic.twitter.com/tD2R9E7A3J — Acyn (@Acyn) March 4, 2026

Why is he so angry all the time? The United States attacked Iran. Not the other way around.

His transparent insecurity is startling. And evident to anyone with even a grade-schooler’s emotional maturity.

Nobody is buying this projection of agro-superiority, especially not on Twitter. Here are the replies that most accurately decode what is really going on behind all of that hair gel and rage.

He’s like a really bad actor in a 1980s B action movie that went straight to video. https://t.co/b5BK2ZePgM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 4, 2026

Listen to this small man talk like some kind of a pathetic teenage boy in a video game chat. https://t.co/DqZK2DdBam — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 4, 2026

Just a thought, maybe SecDef shouldn’t jerk himself off on live television at the thought of casualties in war. War isn’t something to be giddy about. Were the most powerful nation on the planet. We’re supposed to be the quiet professionals, not carnival barking morons. https://t.co/xUhuzLqbPl — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 4, 2026

“Death and destruction from the sky, all day long, and I love it.” pic.twitter.com/S4sCuySSpA — Oliver (@OWS1892) March 4, 2026

I’ve seen a lot of movies and it doesn’t seem like this is how the good guys talk https://t.co/9QP1w7MrMY — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) March 4, 2026

