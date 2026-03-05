Karoline Leavitt says the US bombed Iran because Trump ‘had a feeling’ they should, in case you were worried they didn’t have a really good reason – 23 top takedowns

US donald trump Iran

The Trump administration has been spinning the wheel each day to come up with a new explanation for why they bombed Iran.

Iran started it.

⚡️🇺🇸JUST IN: U.S Sec. of War Pete Hegseth on Iran: We didn't start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it. [Note: On Feb. 28 the U.S and Israel started this war by striking Iran] pic.twitter.com/Vc4WUjlJgf — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) March 2, 2026

Israel were going to bomb them and the US would have been part of their retaliation anyway, so they joined in.

Holy crap, Rubio basically just admitted that Israel forced Trump's hand pic.twitter.com/6P18aWwe1o — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) March 2, 2026

The US had had enough of Iran, so Trump made Israel join their assault.

Israel didn’t make Trump do it. Trump made Israel do it lol. pic.twitter.com/BkDhwshhEn — Face Made For Radio (@TheMajorTruth) March 3, 2026

Iran was planning to assassinate Trump.

Hegseth claims the US killed an Iranian commander who ‘tried to assassinate President Trump’ — something that never happened. They’re so desperate to shift the narrative around their anti-American Zionist war that they’re recycling propaganda nobody believed in the first place. pic.twitter.com/CpKTJUtQfv — Frankie Stockes (@realStockes) March 4, 2026

Karoline Leavitt has now added the most astonishing reason to the list, and we really hope Kaitlan Collins asks him about it at the first opportunity.

Leavitt: The president had a feeling, again, based on fact, that Iran was going to strike the US. pic.twitter.com/qT1OQsY1RP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 4, 2026

He had a feeling? A FEELING? That’s going to be an interesting line of questioning if this ever makes it to the Hague.

Eyebrows and hackles rose.

1.

BREAKING: In a stunning admission, Karoline Leavitt says that Trump’s decision to strike Iran was based on his “feeling” that Iran posed an imminent and direct threat to the United States. Trump got us into a war because the vibes were off.

pic.twitter.com/ZOsrtUedyX — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) March 4, 2026

2.

We go to wars on feels now, not facts. Got it. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 4, 2026

3.

4.

When the stakes are nuclear escalation and the explanation sounds like how someone chooses a brunch spot. — _ (@SundaeDivine) March 4, 2026

5.

I prefer we base our strategic decisions on facts, not 'feelings.' — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) March 4, 2026

6.

Yea, Trump also had a "gut feeling" 2-weeks ago but he pooed himself on live television. So it's not every gut feeling that's right. Sometimes it's diarrhea .https://t.co/sTrFobZSIK — Aisha (@aishamusic) March 4, 2026

7.

A man with obvious cognitive decline had a feeling. So the US started an illegal war — dave lawrence (@dave43law) March 4, 2026

8.

“The feeling” means he works for a foreign country pic.twitter.com/csdgxdMiXv — Paulina Plazas (@paulinaplazas) March 4, 2026

9.

Trump's feeling was that he needed… pic.twitter.com/89Hegd9Mdo — Annabelle (@Folon15) March 4, 2026

10.

We attacked Iran over a “feeling”?!?! https://t.co/wZ8qz3gAJl — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 4, 2026

11.

Remember after 9/11 they took almost two years convincing the American people that Iraq was responsible for 9/11 and was creating weapons to do something worse. Now it’s just “I felt like it.” https://t.co/ARa78YVcSD — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 4, 2026

12.