Kristi Noem will become the ‘Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas’ on the first of April, and the internet brought its best burns – 18 funny favourites

You’ve probably heard the news that Cosplay Kristi Noem has been sacked from the Department of Homeland Security, or you’ll at least have heard the laughter from people who have.

This was how Donald Trump announced it.

So, she’ll become the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas on the 1st of April. Got it.

Here are a few things people had to say about her sacking.

folks, please read my in-depth analysis of the firing of Kristi Noem. many people are saying it's a post like no one thought possible. it may be my greatest post ever. link is here: https://t.co/y1c5KwR7Km pic.twitter.com/olYlrS4icX — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 5, 2026

Two days ago, Sen. Kennedy and I pressed Kristi Noem under oath whether the President approved her $220 million PR contract with the spouse of her former flack. She told our committee that Trump signed off. Today, Trump fired her. pic.twitter.com/vxS661RFye — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 5, 2026

So happy to see you get fired. It must suck, but so happy for you. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 5, 2026

Joanne Carducci explained why Trump’s timing was shameful.

I’m glad Kristi Noem is gone — but it wasn’t because of all of the awful things she did on the job.

It was because she embarrassed Trump. pic.twitter.com/mqLJiJxKmo — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 5, 2026

Jared Moskowitz referenced the only job Trump ever had where he seemed to know what he was doing.

Kristi, you’re fired! (Yes, I had this ready) pic.twitter.com/uAxG59ui5h — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) March 5, 2026

He also had an understandable reaction to her impending job title, Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.

Moskowitz: "Let me congratulate the former Homeland Security Secretary on her appointment to be the Shield of Americas, which I'm pretty sure the president came up with when he watched the last Avengers movie" pic.twitter.com/zapJmvuHpS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2026

We also thought it had an air of ‘Keep Kristi Quiet’, but she put a happy spin on it. We’re not sure how convincing she thought this would be.

Twitter was hilariously brutal.

Of course your dumbass thinks "Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas" is a real job pic.twitter.com/4AGONloZDK — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 5, 2026

Hey Kristi “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas” is not a real job LMAOOO you got fired 😭😭😭 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 5, 2026

You realize this is the equivalent of being Ambassador to Narnia, right? He pulled it straight out of his ass. — Warren (@swd2) March 5, 2026

Kristi Noem thanking Donald Trump for appointing her as “the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas” has me snort laughing. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jqa6rdodwU — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 5, 2026

I worked on a reality show with Donald Trump and he had a famous tagline he would say at the end of every episode: “You’re appointed as Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas!!” — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) March 5, 2026

Hahaha got demoted to a fake job. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 5, 2026

