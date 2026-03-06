US donald trump kristi noem

Kristi Noem will become the ‘Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas’ on the first of April, and the internet brought its best burns – 18 funny favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 6th, 2026

You’ve probably heard the news that Cosplay Kristi Noem has been sacked from the Department of Homeland Security, or you’ll at least have heard the laughter from people who have.

This was how Donald Trump announced it.

I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at “Homeland.” Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024! A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda. As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities. Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

So, she’ll become the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas on the 1st of April. Got it.

Here are a few things people had to say about her sacking.

Joanne Carducci explained why Trump’s timing was shameful.

Jared Moskowitz referenced the only job Trump ever had where he seemed to know what he was doing.

He also had an understandable reaction to her impending job title, Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.

We also thought it had an air of ‘Keep Kristi Quiet’, but she put a happy spin on it. We’re not sure how convincing she thought this would be.

Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. @SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren. The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security. We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again: we delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard.

Twitter was hilariously brutal.

