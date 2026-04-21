This 20 y/o dad’s eye-opening self-care routine just went wildly viral and had women (and many men) everywhere spitting nails

Life men parenting

To the world of Twitter now – no, stick with us – where the self-care routine – there really is no other way to describe it – of this ’20–year-old dad’ has just gone wildly viral.

You can see why some people might hanker after a lifestyle like this, and yet there was something missing – well, almost missing – and you’ll never guess what it is (yes you definitely will).

Here’s the post, headlined:

‘WHAT A BLAST! Man shows his routine as a dad at 20 years old.’

QUE BARRA! Homem mostra sua rotina sendo pai aos 20 anos. pic.twitter.com/dDCqenfaMo — POPTime (@poptime) April 19, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

‘Isn’t taking care of the child part of his routine? lmao.’

@vinnitec

2.

‘Show the mom’s routine now just so we can see one little thing.’

@fadubella

3.

‘A dad’s routine is a kiss on the forehead.’

@Melanciei

4.

‘Notice how he’s living his life like he doesn’t have a child? ‘Now if we show the mom’s life in comparison, she barely has time to pee for 5 minutes alone. ‘GUARD YOUR WOMBS.’

@lilyally98

5.

‘Wait so his routine is to get up, get ready, eat, and then work out nonstop for the entire day? Does he not like… take care of the baby or perhaps like, have a job? 😭’

@JimsTweets

6.

‘For those who are looking, the son appears at the 16th second and disappears at the 17th second, between the deodorant and the gym. ‘If you pause it, you can see it well kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk.’

@marioliveirain

7.

‘That’s why a mother’s dream is to be a father.’

@pomperstrue

8.

‘The video literally showing him taking better care of him than of the son—what kind of father routine is that???’

@tihsantos69

9.

‘« A Dad’s Routine » and he doesn’t spend 1 sec on his kid.’

@kakaastelrouge

And finally this person, who said: ‘The baby like this.’

o bebê assim: pic.twitter.com/MPWZG1jI1n — juridico sister hong (@xamanciox) April 19, 2026

Nailed it.

READ MORE

An American questioned Europeans’ ability to walk in the heat and ended up burned to a crisp – 14 especially savage and on-point takedowns

Source @poptime