‘What’s the fastest ‘yeah, we are definitely NOT going to be friends’ moment you’ve ever had?’ – 21 people who will never be a good pal

We’re always told that we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover and that being too quick to judge people we’ve just met is a bad thing. But what if someone is such an obvious collection of red flags that you immediately know they’ll never be your bestie?

It does happen, as they’ve been discussing on the AskReddit page after Vazouaquiacesso asked this…

‘What is the absolute fastest ‘yeah, we are definitely NOT going to be friends’ moment you’ve ever experienced with someone?’

Lots of people chimed in with examples of people who will certainly not be joining the squad, like these…

1.

‘My husband and I did a couples date with another couple. We went to a café and played a board game since we all had that in common. She was nice but he was kind of abrasive. Towards the end of the game, my husband gets a winning set up against the other guy. But other guy said ‘If you take that move this friendship is over’.

‘We thought he was joking. He wasn’t. The wife sighed. I felt so bad for her. I’m sure he does this frequently. My husband made his move and won the game. Other guy stormed out. Wife apologised. We told her it was very nice meeting her and we had a good time hanging out with her. Never contacted them again.’

–_Skitter_

2.

‘I worked with a guy for a couple of years. I helped him move, and other friendly things. Once I asked him for help on an office task and he refused. So I said I have helped you before and he said ‘But what have you done for me lately?’ so that was the end of that.’

–rockcod_

3.

‘This girl that kept telling me every time I saw her, ‘I could totally beat you up if I wanted to.’ I was like, what the hell is wrong with this person?’

–Lilli_Bella3487

4.

‘Told her what car I was driving at the time. ‘You better never pick me up with this car’. No, I won’t, ever. Was a quite new car, but more of an economy model.’

–onlyforthisjob

5.

‘Coworker said something about liking to date married men. I’m just polite enough to believe she meant men who had previously been married. She clarified, no she meant actual currently married men. I’m a married woman so yeah…

‘She later complained that I never gave her a chance. Bitch, what! You had a chance, you opened your mouth and said the equivalent of I’m a terrible person and you can’t trust me. Why the fuck would I be friends with you after that? Boggles my damn mind.’

–snazzy_gator

6.

‘I was semi-seeing a girl in college. She REALLY hated her roommate because the roommate had a boyfriend, which was totally fair because well, yeah it can be annoying.

‘THEN she told me ‘Yeah, so when she goes away for a weekend I clean the toilet with her toothbrush’. I slowly backed up, grabbed my toothbrush, and started distancing myself from her REAL quick.’

–neo_sporin

7.

”We don’t hire Europeans. They take time off. I should be able to talk to you at 2AM. Europeans will be gone for large periods of time. We’re here to grind.’

‘Something our director of consulting said at our Commercial Kick-Off. It was saying all the quiet parts out loud about how they abuse their American workers and contractors.’

–UnlikeClockwork

8.

‘First few days with my new office-mate, we were getting to know each other and she asked me if I wanted to have kids. I said ‘no’ and she started crying. I immediately found a new job.’

–Original_Chapter3028

9.

‘They put on this sad song and kept making themself cry on purpose while looking out the car window as if it was a music video.’

–badshoulderangel

10.

‘At my previous job I greeted a coworker with ‘Hey, how’s it goin’?’ Her response was ‘Why?’

‘She later reported me for asking personal questions.’

–PrimeraStarrk

11.

‘When they asked me to join their pyramid scheme multiple times within the first two hours of us meeting.’

–needysublustydom1

12.

‘He called the waiter ‘brokie’ because the restaurant didn’t have the wine he wanted.’

–AdSingle3