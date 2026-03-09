Politics Iran lindsey graham

Maga mascot-in-chief Lindsey Graham didn’t just say the quiet part about the war on Iran out loud – he bellowed it – and it’s a frankly terrifying rant

Saul Hutson. Updated March 9th, 2026

United States Senate Budget Committee Chairman, Lindsey Graham, has a case for being Maga’s #1 fan. He’s only ratcheted up his support for the movement since Donald Trump slithered his way back into the White House.

But nothing can get Graham to budge from his top priority.

Here is the South Carolina Senator preaching the importance of the war with Iran.

This conflict has already killed 100s, including six American troops, and continues to escalate. To be focused on the bottom line amidst all of the chaos and violence is truly shameless stuff from Graham.

For anyone worried that this quote was taken out of context or that’s not really what Graham means, well, here he is teasing another war with merch!

It’s like Hollywood cranking out half-assed sequels that nobody wants. Only in this case, instead of just taking your money, they’re taking your friends and family members.

The online response to Graham’s aggressive greed was an angry mix of disgust and dismay.

