Maga mascot-in-chief Lindsey Graham didn’t just say the quiet part about the war on Iran out loud – he bellowed it – and it’s a frankly terrifying rant

United States Senate Budget Committee Chairman, Lindsey Graham, has a case for being Maga’s #1 fan. He’s only ratcheted up his support for the movement since Donald Trump slithered his way back into the White House.

But nothing can get Graham to budge from his top priority.

Here is the South Carolina Senator preaching the importance of the war with Iran.

Graham: When this regime goes down, we’re going to make a ton of money. pic.twitter.com/P7OfzKEEOl — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2026

This conflict has already killed 100s, including six American troops, and continues to escalate. To be focused on the bottom line amidst all of the chaos and violence is truly shameless stuff from Graham.

For anyone worried that this quote was taken out of context or that’s not really what Graham means, well, here he is teasing another war with merch!

Graham: You see this hat? Free Cuba. Stay tuned. The liberation of Cuba is upon us. We’re marching through the world. Iran is going down and Cuba is next. pic.twitter.com/yv8g8LTM9g — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2026

It’s like Hollywood cranking out half-assed sequels that nobody wants. Only in this case, instead of just taking your money, they’re taking your friends and family members.

The online response to Graham’s aggressive greed was an angry mix of disgust and dismay.

I’m sure the families of our 6 fallen soldiers will be so relieved to hear this. Thanks Lindsey — Blue Rebel Crew (@blue_man_chu) March 8, 2026

The real winners from Trump’s MAGA agenda? Hat manufacturers. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) March 8, 2026

How much is Lindsey’s cut? — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 8, 2026

We…who? Trump and his sycophants like you are not…we! GFY ladybug! — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) March 8, 2026

They’re just fucking saying it https://t.co/GyaY1Pkcyw — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) March 8, 2026

We used to get called conspiracy theorists for telling people this is why the USA goes to war https://t.co/qD1pufnbDo — Madeline Pendleton (@JeanGreige) March 8, 2026

