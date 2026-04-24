Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Is it just us or do these Fridays seem to be coming around much faster these days? It seems like no more than a couple of days since we last spread our collection of favourite tweets before you, and here we are again – just a website, standing in front of a reader, asking them not to pull too hard at the threads of this metaphor.

And of course, here are our 25 favourite funny tweets from the past seven days.

1.

I assume this is RFK Jr cooking dinner pic.twitter.com/WdguzX9cRS — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 19, 2026

2.

me gardening in the summer: I don’t need to label this new plant, I’ll remember what it is me gardening the next spring: what the fuck is that — Dinah (@dinahaddie) April 15, 2026

3.

A large group of people is called an I’m not going. — Kristen (@Kica333) April 19, 2026

4.

"Bacon sandwich, please"

"Sir, this is a gym"

"Oh, sorry"

*does star-jumps*

*panting*

"Bacon sandwich, please" — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) April 19, 2026

5.

The cat flap in my kitchen door is now officially renamed the Straits of Hormuz as it seems to be opening and closing every five seconds and I’m not sure when I agreed to any of this. — Professor Pingosaurus (@Pingosaurus) April 19, 2026

6.

I like it when food says "Use by" because it suggests there are other options besides eating it. Want to build a miniature Eiffel Tower out of these carrot sticks? You'd better do it before 29 April. — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) April 23, 2026

7.

Robert the Bruce is the funniest name in history. It’s like hi I’m Bob the Frank and this is my friend Phil the Ted. — octopus/caveman (@octopuscaveman) April 20, 2026

8.

Back in the day a man could afford to live here with his 6 wives on one income. pic.twitter.com/vyqWLvP9Z4 — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) April 20, 2026

9.

10.

why are the boxes square when the pizzas are round? makes you think pic.twitter.com/DwYgoWZh2J — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) April 22, 2026

11.

All my small talk this month is based on it looking warm outside but it actually being quite cold. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) April 22, 2026

12.