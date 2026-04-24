Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated April 24th, 2026

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Is it just us or do these Fridays seem to be coming around much faster these days? It seems like no more than a couple of days since we last spread our collection of favourite tweets before you, and here we are again – just a website, standing in front of a reader, asking them not to pull too hard at the threads of this metaphor.

And of course, here are our 25 favourite funny tweets from the past seven days.

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