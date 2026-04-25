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Religious scholar Russell Brand can’t find the Bible passages that he read in court, and Piers Morgan just leaves him hanging for an excruciating minute of dead air

Michael White. Updated April 25th, 2026

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We’re not saying that Russell Brand‘s late-in-the-day conversion to born again Christianity isn’t sincere – Heaven forfend! – but he sure did seem to struggle to find his favourite Bible passage when asked live on air by Piers Morgan.

Brand, as you’ll be aware, is awaiting trial over allegations of rape and sexual assault, which he denies and has pleaded not guilty. In his last court appearance back in February, he was seen carrying a heavily bookmarked Bible into court.

So, when Brand brought the Bible with him for an appearance on Piers Morgan’s show this week, the host asked him about it.

“You were seen looking at some passages, what were the relevant passages for you?” Morgan asks.

“Thank you for asking me,” Brand replies as he started leafing through the pages.

But then, Brand can’t find the passages. He waffles about it being from Isaiah, but he can’t locate it in the book. He keeps leafing through pages for a full excruciating minute as Morgan just looks on, leaving him hanging.

The clip has gone wildly viral, for good reason. Here’s a selection of the best responses.

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Source: Twitter/X/I_amMukhtar