Religious scholar Russell Brand can’t find the Bible passages that he read in court, and Piers Morgan just leaves him hanging for an excruciating minute of dead air

News Piers Morgan Russell Brand

We’re not saying that Russell Brand‘s late-in-the-day conversion to born again Christianity isn’t sincere – Heaven forfend! – but he sure did seem to struggle to find his favourite Bible passage when asked live on air by Piers Morgan.

Brand, as you’ll be aware, is awaiting trial over allegations of rape and sexual assault, which he denies and has pleaded not guilty. In his last court appearance back in February, he was seen carrying a heavily bookmarked Bible into court.

BREAKING: Russell Brand has arrived at Southwark Crown Court to face one charge of rape and one of sexual assault, both alleged to have taken place in London in 2009. Read the latest on our live blog ➡️ https://t.co/QLTeawz0vC 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/hA9Psmupel — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 24, 2026

So, when Brand brought the Bible with him for an appearance on Piers Morgan’s show this week, the host asked him about it.

“You were seen looking at some passages, what were the relevant passages for you?” Morgan asks.

“Thank you for asking me,” Brand replies as he started leafing through the pages.

Piers Morgan asked Russell Brand which passages were relevant to him when he brought a Bible into court. pic.twitter.com/8eI3VCKJIM — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 24, 2026

But then, Brand can’t find the passages. He waffles about it being from Isaiah, but he can’t locate it in the book. He keeps leafing through pages for a full excruciating minute as Morgan just looks on, leaving him hanging.

The clip has gone wildly viral, for good reason. Here’s a selection of the best responses.

1.

Piers Morgan to Russell Brand: What passages were relevant to you when you brought the Bible into court? *two minutes later* Russell Brand: "I can't actually find the verse I had that day." https://t.co/GcjNaJVxEe pic.twitter.com/7IbTQ59WNX — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 25, 2026

2.

Jesus Christ I almost just died of second hand embarrassment — Grace (@graceyldn) April 25, 2026

3.

no person trying to be funny has ever APPROACHED this level of funny I actually had to look away from the screen https://t.co/mtc4bZqVI5 — Cate Hall (@catehall) April 25, 2026

4.

Brutal. How do you even recover from this https://t.co/j2FG8wcCSn — BONESAW 🕊️ (@BonesawMD) April 24, 2026

5.

My god just say the 10 commandments Christ — Samuel Jenkinson (@samueljenkinson) April 25, 2026

6.

Isiah 8:13: when faced with nonce charges carry me with you everywhere you go, for the gullible will believe and I will act as a shield between you and accountability. — 🇵🇸 (@TTxAFC) April 24, 2026

7.

Grifting grifters gotta grift — Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitHasFailed (@BrexitBin) April 24, 2026

8.

The discipline of @piersmorgan to just sit there silently for the excruciating 90 seconds of page turning without interjecting at all…props https://t.co/Rjq4UFWC0v — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 25, 2026

9.

This is magnificent https://t.co/OrpynPTbky — Al Murray 🇺🇦 (@almurray) April 24, 2026

10.

No clip has ever summed up performative Christianity this perfectly. https://t.co/YTFSg2XDTw — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) April 25, 2026

11.

Piers is a real pro here, sometimes it’s the notes you don’t play https://t.co/9fqUri5CcF — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) April 25, 2026

12.

this is like a Family Guy cutaway that goes on too long before it wraps around to begin funny again https://t.co/B2ztAp0f95 — Matt Ferrari (@MatthewFerrari) April 25, 2026

13.

longest 25 seconds of my life https://t.co/ChpiNTFty8 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 25, 2026

14.

This is what Ricky Gervais would have done with this exact moment on a limited series for Netflix. https://t.co/mNWfdHtWZM — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 24, 2026

15.

The dead air as Russell Brand tries desperately to find a Bible verse and can't 💀😭😂 https://t.co/JQ4DdYc5Bu — April Ajoy (@aprilajoyr) April 25, 2026

16.

honestly the funniest thing he’s ever done https://t.co/KVJbM5Fidf — Skyler Higley (@skyler_higley) April 25, 2026

17.

No one, and I do mean no one, has said more critical things about Piers Morgan than me, but silently letting this play out was broadcasting genius.https://t.co/y4Y3sm0Ov7 — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) April 25, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/I_amMukhtar