What wedding moment screamed ‘they are not going to last long’? – 17 signs the bride and groom were doomed from the start

Weddings are supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. But they can also be fraught with tension.

As well as the stress of the cost and the logistics, there’s also the little issue of whether the couple in question are actually a good match. IndependentTune3994 decided to dredge up people’s worst wedding memories by putting the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What wedding moment screamed, “They are not going to last long”?’

‘When the vows had more sarcasm than sincerity I gave it a year, max.’

-Material_Ground_4156

‘The groom’s mom kissed the groom on the lips, for like minutes, while the bride stood next to them awkwardly. And no this was not some regional tradition, it was not normal, all the guests were in shock.’

-EssentiaLillie

‘Bride was crying during vows but not from joy, just pure what am I doing energy.’

-Desperate-Double-536

‘So the bride had prepared a dance with her bridesmaids. A really fun and sweet dance, really, not one of those cringe ones you see sometimes. While they were dancing, the groom kept burying his face in shame and mockingly joked with the groomsmen. They got divorced four months later.’

-Spare_Hornet

‘The bride was doing karaoke to “their” song, singing her heart out at the groom…who had his back to her, refused to turn around, and was busy getting blackout drunk with his friends. She kept singing louder, trying to get his attention I guess.’

-MrsPottyMouth

‘When the groom insisted on driving himself to the wedding venue (which was about an hour away) instead of riding with family or friends. He was 2.5 hours late and blamed it on traffic. We all drove to the same destination from the same city- no traffic at all. He didn’t even leave until an hour and a half after the wedding was supposed to start!! They actually never got married so, very short wedding. Actually pretty long wedding, but no one got married.’

-junglek22

‘The bride got drunk at the reception, went under the table, and was crying, saying how bad her new husband is at sex. She wouldn’t come out. That was only like midway through-way through that disaster of a wedding.’

-Successful-Clock-224

‘The groomsmen got into a food fight with the wedding cake, interrupting the groom feeding the bride. He beaned the groom on the head with the couple’s cake topper sculpture. The groom was so drunk he was barely upright, pivoting from feeding the bride to hurling cake, then doing a literal faceplant on the ground after slipping on cake and blood from his cake topper head injury bleeding profusely. The bride was mortified, her very expensive gown covered in very expensive fondant with no top for the year anniversary celebration. An ambulance took the groom and any hope of a functional marriage away. The marriage was annulled the next week. The father of the bride sued the groom for the wedding costs, getting back some of the loss.’

-CuriousOnePlus

