25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome to another Poke round-up of the funniest things we’ve spotted on Bluesky. There’s the faintest whiff of current affairs, but as it comes with a laugh, it’s not as traumatic as getting it straight from Clive Myrie’s mouth.
If you’re on Bluesky, show your favourites a bit of love.
1.
WIFE: he calls blueberries “bloobs”
DIVORCE LAWYER: my god
— frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) March 9, 2026 at 8:29 PM
2.
Welcome to the Garyneum, the 13 day period between the birthdays of Gary Numan and Gary Oldman.
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 10:32 AM
3.
’ is my favorite film about deviled eggs.
4.
me: I wish there was an extra nugget in this six pack
genie: that was your third wish, what the fuck is wrong with you
— Dropped Mike (@rebrafsim.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 9:39 PM
5.
I wanna learn Latin but I’m afraid I might mispronounce some words and accidentally cast a spell.
6.
I never feel sexier than I do after using my rosemary mint shampoo, walking around smelling like a roast chicken
— æmə (@alternative-ama.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 6:10 PM
7.
If you ask me to mark your words you’re gonna get a big fat F from me my friend.
— bacon popsicle 🍑💨 (@gupton68.bsky.social) October 1, 2025 at 1:52 PM
8.
I just opened this, and it played Jesus Christ Superstar, Any Dream Will Do and Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.
9.
Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about [spits out feathers]. For some of us, it's the Great Emu War of 1932.
— Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) March 7, 2026 at 8:27 AM
10.
Please don’t take them just because you can
— David N Atkinson (@dnatkinson.bsky.social) March 10, 2026 at 8:11 AM
11.
When Frankie said, "Relax! Don't do it…" he was talking about folding laundry.
— Kat Alderson 🎉 (@klaybourne.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 2:43 PM
12.
Yes, hello, is that God? Yeah, hi. I have a complaint. You gave me this brain that’s designed for finding berries and avoiding lions and now people are ‘just circling back’ to see if we can ‘move the needle’ on ‘key initiatives’? NONE of those things are berries.
— Damien Owens (@damienowens.bsky.social) March 10, 2026 at 11:07 AM