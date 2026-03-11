25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to another Poke round-up of the funniest things we’ve spotted on Bluesky. There’s the faintest whiff of current affairs, but as it comes with a laugh, it’s not as traumatic as getting it straight from Clive Myrie’s mouth.

If you’re on Bluesky, show your favourites a bit of love.

Welcome to the Garyneum, the 13 day period between the birthdays of Gary Numan and Gary Oldman. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 10:32 AM

me: I wish there was an extra nugget in this six pack genie: that was your third wish, what the fuck is wrong with you — Dropped Mike (@rebrafsim.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 9:39 PM

I wanna learn Latin but I’m afraid I might mispronounce some words and accidentally cast a spell. — Siege (@tellumsiege.bsky.social) March 7, 2026 at 2:06 AM

I never feel sexier than I do after using my rosemary mint shampoo, walking around smelling like a roast chicken — æmə (@alternative-ama.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 6:10 PM

If you ask me to mark your words you’re gonna get a big fat F from me my friend. — bacon popsicle 🍑💨 (@gupton68.bsky.social) October 1, 2025 at 1:52 PM

Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about [spits out feathers]. For some of us, it's the Great Emu War of 1932. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) March 7, 2026 at 8:27 AM

When Frankie said, "Relax! Don't do it…" he was talking about folding laundry. — Kat Alderson 🎉 (@klaybourne.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 2:43 PM

