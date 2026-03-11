Politics air force academy donald trump Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk has been appointed as a ‘special advisor’ to the US Air Force and fact checkers everywhere just turned in their resignations

Saul Hutson. Updated March 11th, 2026

Erika Kirk continues to invade our timelines and this latest announcement is setting off even more fireworks than usual.

The White House’s latest DEI hire has been appointed to serve on a key advisory board of the US Air Force Academy.

Here are Kirk’s credentials:

1) She married a straight white man with a podcast

And… that’s it.

It appears Kirk has grieved her way to the top of the United States Air Force and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

As soon as the people of Twitter confirmed this was real, they unleashed a torrent of feedback.

