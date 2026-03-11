Erika Kirk has been appointed as a ‘special advisor’ to the US Air Force and fact checkers everywhere just turned in their resignations

Politics air force academy donald trump Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk continues to invade our timelines and this latest announcement is setting off even more fireworks than usual.

The White House’s latest DEI hire has been appointed to serve on a key advisory board of the US Air Force Academy.

Here are Kirk’s credentials:

1) She married a straight white man with a podcast

And… that’s it.

President Trump has appointed Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force leadership Erika Kirk will help advise the Air Force on issues affecting the academy pic.twitter.com/bauDAZbA6Z — Pubity (@pubity) March 10, 2026

It appears Kirk has grieved her way to the top of the United States Air Force and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

As soon as the people of Twitter confirmed this was real, they unleashed a torrent of feedback.

1.

this fryin me cuz what the FUCK does erika kirk know bout the air force https://t.co/DJcnyblHvz — Corn ✧⍣ (@cornski) March 10, 2026

2.

Same administration that complained about DEI btw — Scrubs (@sweeting_dante) March 10, 2026

3.

The hypocrisy of this administration is astonishing. Complained about DEI and literally not 1 and I mean not 1 position filled is by a qualified person. The audacity is unbelievable — may 爱 (@angelicgirliex) March 11, 2026

4.

she was married to a podcaster who debated college kids i’m tired of people acting like she’s relevant🫩 — 🌨️ (@mollysinmoscow) March 11, 2026

5.

I guess the Air Force is entering its ‘influencer’ era. Can’t wait for the tactical makeup tutorials. — WildCurios (@Carled613) March 11, 2026

6.

This is going to be far worse than it looks. And it already looks as bad as possible… https://t.co/w9SouyEOVb — Boomcake (@CaptainBoomcake) March 11, 2026

7.