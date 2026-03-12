‘What’s the worst first date you’ve ever had?’ – 21 stories that will make you feel a hundred percent better about your own love life

Life AskReddit dating

Despite the fact that we now have a wider pool than ever of people to choose from, dating seems to get increasingly more difficult. If you’re looking for love, you have to kiss (or refuse to kiss) a lot of frogs before you find someone you really like.

They’ve been bemoaning the difficulties of modern dating on the AskReddit page after user CuriousEngineer11 asked this:



‘;What’s the worst first date you’ve ever had?’

And lots of people chipped in with their war stories, like these…

1.

‘She asked to meet at a local park instead of the coffee shop we originally agreed on. Cute, right? I show up, and she’s there with a 5-year-old kid. She says, ‘Oh, I’m actually nannying right now, but my boss is paying me $25 an hour, so I figured I’d multitask.’

‘Ten minutes in, she asks me to watch him so she can ‘take a quick phone call in her car.’ She drove to the gas station and left me alone with a stranger’s child for 40 minutes. I basically got tricked into doing free freelance childcare.’

–Afraid_Square3488

2.

‘Her phone kept going off during dinner and while she didn’t respond to it she did keep checking her phone. I was a little annoyed and told her she can go ahead and respond since it sounded like an emergency. She then told me it’s not an emergency and that it’s ‘just her boyfriend’.

‘This took me by surprise since I thought she was single, and when I told her I don’t want to get caught up in whatever drama she’s got going on she told me that she’s been meaning to break up with him for a while now so she’s practically single, it’s just that he doesn’t know it yet. So yea, noped right out of that red flag.’

–TrinixDMorrison

3.

‘It was actually two days ago. She told me on the day she actually has a boyfriend and he’s into cucking.

‘He obviously was a bit nervous because he just watched us from outside the bar, as he was working security at the place she chose! And when we left he met us at the exit and said hello, most awkward moment of my life.’

–The-Adorno

4.

‘High school. Came over to her house one weekend just to hang out, watch a movie. Walk in and her mom says ‘Ohhh finally, this must be Ian’. My name is not Ian.’

–Responsible-Rub2732

5.

‘Met this girl at her place. We were going to just stay in and watch a movie. She starts asking me about myself, and everything I said she criticized.

‘Where are you from? Oh really, I would never want to live there. What kind of things do you like to do? Wow, that sounds boring. What are you studying in school. Really? Good luck finding a job.’

‘This was all within the first 10 minutes of me walking in the door. I told her I was leaving and she genuinely looked shocked and confused. You didn’t hear the things you were saying to me?’

–Hefty-Confusion6810

6.

‘We met online and agreed to meet in a local pub. When I arrived, she took me up to the function room and I got to meet her entire extended family at her granny’s 80th birthday party.’

–Active-Strawberry-37

7.

‘I was 21 and I met this guy at a restaurant. When I get there he is already sitting down at a booth. We start chatting and I ask him what he does for work. He tells me that it’s easier to show me what he does for work and proceeds to pull out a backpack and start setting up a laptop.

‘He starts showing me a slideshow presentation for an MLM called Juice Plus. He tried to tell me Juice Plus cured his mom’s diabetes. I told him how ridiculous that claim was. We got into an argument about MLM’s being pyramid schemes. At least I never ended up in an MLM.’

–gin10do64

8.

‘He just talked about himself and talked down on my job. And then told me how many men he can beat down. And it was very clear he lied.’

–Jane_Austen11

9.

‘The date started off normally with us talking about having to do tech support for our aging parents. 20 minutes or so into the date, she brings up that she was once saved from being assaulted by “a gang of Mexicans” by angels.

‘Yes, these were literal winged angels that supposedly saved her. Seraphim. So at that point the date was effectively over but I needed to see how deep the crazy went.

‘She told me that hurricanes and earthquakes were caused by legal abortion in the US and also that there has never been a truly Christian president of the United States.

‘

It was bizarre but I was fascinated so I kept saying things like ‘Wow, I was not aware of that’. It was only when she started insulting my parenting that I decided I had had enough, thanked her for a very pleasant evening, and walked the fuck out.’

–Dagsly

10.

‘Got her number at a party after talking to her for a half hour. When we met up she didn’t recognize me and spent the first 10 minutes (walk to the cab stand) saying she didn’t remember me at all. The entire cab ride was her ignoring me to look in her purse for the address despite the cabbie saying he knows the way.

‘Met her seven friends at the bar (all of whom were cool), but she lost her phone in the cab looking for the address and was now in tears. One of her cute friends wrote for The Onion. Why couldn’t I meet her at a party?’

–Acrobatic_Carry7449

11.

‘Took her to a show. She spent the whole time talking about other guys she was seeing and told me I was ‘killing the vibe’ every time I said something. I put my wallet in my car cupholder after paying for parking and she stole it at some point, I didn’t realise till after I dropped her off that it was gone.’

–poopdick69420

12.

‘I picked her up for our first date, got out of the car, opened the door for her like a gentleman and everything. I was taking her to a Mexican restaurant. The whole drive there she kept giving me these weird looks, but I couldn’t figure out why. When we pulled into the parking lot she told me not to get out yet that I had a hole in my pants.

‘Sure enough, there was a hole right in the middle of my underwear and my pants and my balls had been hanging out the entire time. She must have liked it though cause we’ve been married for five years now.’

–BasedNoda