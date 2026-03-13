This former DOGE staffer’s mortifying attempt to define DEI leapfrogs cringeworthy and goes straight to absurd – 22 resounding facepalms

US doge

When Elon Musk assembled his team at the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E. or Doge), he chose a lot of very young, completely inexperienced tech bros and crypto dudes – including a 19-year-old known as Big Balls – to help him steal people’s data cut government waste.

Benny Johnson: “Will the president consider giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Big Balls?” Leavitt: "I haven't spoken to him about that but perhaps it's something that he would consider." pic.twitter.com/EfpYgGv7t4 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 12, 2025

Doge staffers were tasked with identifying the federal bodies and projects they considered wasteful, and one measure of that wastefulness was whether – in the staffers’ opinion – they promoted diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), which was made illegal by a Trump executive order.

Doge is now being sued by the American Council of Learned Societies, the American Historical Association, and the Modern Language Association for discrimination and eroding the US historical record.

During his deposition for the lawsuit, one Doge staffer, Justin Fox, was asked to define DEI. His response was on a par with a four-year-old trying to explain the Theory of Relativity, but without the cute factor.

The DOGE goons are getting deposed for a lawsuit on behalf of the American History Association and others and holy shit this hurts to watch pic.twitter.com/Oe6MUrYxTz — Lydia Kauppi (@lydiakauppi) March 11, 2026

“How do you interpret DEI?” “There was the EO explicitly laid out the details. I don’t remember it off the top of my head.” “I’m asking for your understanding of it.” “Yeah. My understanding was exactly what was written in the EO.”

Or to put it another way, “I have a good understanding of DEI, but you don’t know her because she goes to another school.”

We’re not sure that the video really needed the comedy soundtrack to highlight the absurdity, but the internet marked his card pretty quickly.

Mush mans criminal idiots stealing everyone’s private info

They should all be in jail https://t.co/UsEPIslfWr — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 12, 2026

This is Justin Fox, a former DOGE staffer assigned to the National Endowment for the Humanities who said his job was to review and flag grants for “DEI“ which would then go to superiors for termination under Trump‘s executive order‼️ The Onion News could not write this story‼️ pic.twitter.com/JKuKlPv5VU — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) March 11, 2026

One of the big lies in fiction is that all sociopaths are geniuses. Some of them are complete morons who just lack any empathy or ability to care about another person. https://t.co/Egm1WJGi5T — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 11, 2026

*says the thing* Bro: "I didn't say that thing. " Lawyer: "Please read back what bro said" Court reporter: "He said the thing. " Bro: "I didn't mean what I said." *says the thing again* — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) March 11, 2026

Oh did I sound like a nazi? Let me walk that back and provide some totally circular reasoning that disguises how evil I am https://t.co/7LSu1s0Zvs — evan (@evangrizlon) March 11, 2026

Painful to watch. Just word salad.😂 — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) March 11, 2026

This looks like a casting video for Her 2: Incel Boogaloo — Lydia Kauppi (@lydiakauppi) March 11, 2026

Is this real?! This can’t be real. He doesn’t even know what the holocaust is nor DEI. 😳 — Talmadge McGulager 💙🇺🇸🌊 (@smeredith713) March 11, 2026

Two lessons here. First, these people are morons, getting your tax dollars to do moronic things. Second, when you force a conservative to explain themselves in an environment where they can't lie, the results are hilarious. https://t.co/GXE1UUmwIS — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) March 11, 2026

DOGE staffer says learning about historical events that impacted the black civil rights movement is DEI and "not for the benefit of humankind" and then immediately denies he said that.

(Justin Fox Deposition in ACLS-AHA-MLA Lawsuit About the NEH)https://t.co/RNbGBQ5gZe https://t.co/Puc07nA7R0 — Tara Blume (@tcblume) March 11, 2026

