US doge

This former DOGE staffer’s mortifying attempt to define DEI leapfrogs cringeworthy and goes straight to absurd – 22 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 13th, 2026

When Elon Musk assembled his team at the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E. or Doge), he chose a lot of very young, completely inexperienced tech bros and crypto dudes – including a 19-year-old known as Big Balls – to help him steal people’s data cut government waste.

Doge staffers were tasked with identifying the federal bodies and projects they considered wasteful, and one measure of that wastefulness was whether – in the staffers’ opinion – they promoted diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), which was made illegal by a Trump executive order.

Doge is now being sued by the American Council of Learned Societies, the American Historical Association, and the Modern Language Association for discrimination and eroding the US historical record.

During his deposition for the lawsuit, one Doge staffer, Justin Fox, was asked to define DEI. His response was on a par with a four-year-old trying to explain the Theory of Relativity, but without the cute factor.

“How do you interpret DEI?”

“There was the EO explicitly laid out the details. I don’t remember it off the top of my head.”

“I’m asking for your understanding of it.”

“Yeah. My understanding was exactly what was written in the EO.”

Or to put it another way, “I have a good understanding of DEI, but you don’t know her because she goes to another school.”

We’re not sure that the video really needed the comedy soundtrack to highlight the absurdity, but the internet marked his card pretty quickly.

