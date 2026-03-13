US FBI kash patel

Kash Patel has booked the UFC to train the FBI, and it’s the satirists we feel sorry for – 24 knockout reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 13th, 2026

In case you were still under any illusion that the Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, is doing anything other than cosplaying as a serious investigator, he has announced that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be coming to Quantico to give the FBI a training seminar on the 14th and 15th of March. Beware the Ides of March.

Following so soon after Patel’s expensive jolly to hang out with US hockey champions at the Winter Olympics, it’s doing very little to boost his credibility.

We’re sure it’s a complete coincidence that UFC’s CEO Dana White has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump since his first term, and will be staging a UFC programme on the White House lawn in June. Perhaps they’re hoping to recruit a few FBI agents to compete on the night.

The news received a collective eye roll from Twitter.

