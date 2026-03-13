Kash Patel has booked the UFC to train the FBI, and it’s the satirists we feel sorry for – 24 knockout reactions

US FBI kash patel

In case you were still under any illusion that the Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, is doing anything other than cosplaying as a serious investigator, he has announced that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be coming to Quantico to give the FBI a training seminar on the 14th and 15th of March. Beware the Ides of March.

UFC fighters will head to Quantico, Va. this week to train FBI agents and students in what FBI director Kash Patel is calling a “historic seminar.” “This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth — helping the… — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2026

Following so soon after Patel’s expensive jolly to hang out with US hockey champions at the Winter Olympics, it’s doing very little to boost his credibility.

Kash Patel spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of our money so that he could get drunk on our dime at a hockey game. Meanwhile we still don’t have all the Epstein files. Are you ok with this? I’m not @FBIDirectorKash pic.twitter.com/o2ueerlq9Z — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 23, 2026

We’re sure it’s a complete coincidence that UFC’s CEO Dana White has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump since his first term, and will be staging a UFC programme on the White House lawn in June. Perhaps they’re hoping to recruit a few FBI agents to compete on the night.

The news received a collective eye roll from Twitter.

Kash Patel can't solve any damn cases, but at least we're paying his favorite UFC fighters to teach FBI agents an arm bar, or leg lock they'll forget in a week. 👍 https://t.co/djnmXycXTk — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) March 12, 2026

