Louis Theroux hilariously owned this Andrew Tate-o-like and it’s a simply magnificent watch

Not the first story we’ve written about Louis Theroux’s new Netflix documentary about the toxic manosphere and let’s face it, it’s probably not going to be the last.

But this exchange between Theroux and someone called Harrison Sullivan – HStikkytokky if you prefer – might even be our new favourite.

It’s Theroux getting to the heart of whatever the hell it is Sullivan actually believes and how he behaves, and he does it so well it’s brilliant.

“You sound like Bonnie Blue.. Are you getting triggered? “ He’s a walking contradiction, and he can’t see it. pic.twitter.com/F3nXa9h0CB — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 12, 2026

Presumably went off for a massive anxiety wank after that (no, not Theroux).

Bro has the self awareness of a table tennis bat — Jaz Mystic (@Jaz_Mystic) March 12, 2026

He is vile. Louis is a great film maker — Ian Robbins (@IanRobbins0567) March 12, 2026

He is morally just like Bonnie Blue. He doesn’t see it because he never self examines his life. — The King Is Coming! 👑 (@ThroneOfCrypto) March 12, 2026

“Why not try and be a good person” had him baffled 😭 https://t.co/T7t1XFjUNG — The SunGod Jigga (@JiggaTheSunGod) March 12, 2026

A complete mental midget whose children will be embarassed of him. — Helen D (@Tenn1sG1rls) March 12, 2026

Louis is unreal, told him he was the same as the thing he despised — Ror* (@Rormac) March 12, 2026

