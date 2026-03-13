Entertainment louis theroux

Louis Theroux hilariously owned this Andrew Tate-o-like and it’s a simply magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2026

Not the first story we’ve written about Louis Theroux’s new Netflix documentary about the toxic manosphere and let’s face it, it’s probably not going to be the last.

But this exchange between Theroux and someone called Harrison Sullivan – HStikkytokky if you prefer – might even be our new favourite.

It’s Theroux getting to the heart of whatever the hell it is Sullivan actually believes and how he behaves, and he does it so well it’s brilliant.

Presumably went off for a massive anxiety wank after that (no, not Theroux).

