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Ultra tech bro Sam Altman wants to put all ‘intelligence’ behind a paywall and nobody is buying it – 15 brilliant clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated March 13th, 2026

Sam Altman is the crown prince of AI right now and the movement couldn’t have a more out of touch spokesperson.

Speaking about the future of artificial intelligence, the gawky tech bro had no problem laying out an aggressively capitalist blueprint for success in the industry.

Translation: Altman wants to take all of your stuff away and then sell it back to you at a premium.

The smarmy confidence he speaks with only underlies how confident he is in that becoming a reality.

No one on Twitter seemed very interested in this path forward.

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