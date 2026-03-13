Ultra tech bro Sam Altman wants to put all ‘intelligence’ behind a paywall and nobody is buying it – 15 brilliant clap backs

News AI human intelligence sam altman

Sam Altman is the crown prince of AI right now and the movement couldn’t have a more out of touch spokesperson.

Speaking about the future of artificial intelligence, the gawky tech bro had no problem laying out an aggressively capitalist blueprint for success in the industry.

🚨 SAM ALTMAN: “We see a future where intelligence is a utility, like electricity or water, and people buy it from us on a meter.” pic.twitter.com/KuoMDp1upQ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 12, 2026

Translation: Altman wants to take all of your stuff away and then sell it back to you at a premium.

The smarmy confidence he speaks with only underlies how confident he is in that becoming a reality.

No one on Twitter seemed very interested in this path forward.

1.

“We stole all your knowledge and art, and now we’re gonna put a meter on it and sell it back to you. You’re welcome.” https://t.co/VlVuLBlHI8 — Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) March 12, 2026

2.

A proper society would have thrown this guy in a pit full of spikes three years ago https://t.co/E9w7K0v3Aq — Bryce Greene (@TheGreeneBJ) March 12, 2026

3.

Let me get this straight… OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit. Open source. For everyone. “To benefit humanity.” Then he raised billions of dollars. Then he closed the source code. Then he converted to for-profit. Then he scraped the entire internet without asking anyone.… https://t.co/J5EZEFB0Yd — Bark (@barkmeta) March 12, 2026

4.

Every week, a tech executive goes onstage to tell the world they’re deliberately making the world worse because it will make them money https://t.co/JqZU8zsWWl — arvo färt (@arvofart) March 12, 2026

5.

Absolutely disgusting words of totally disgusting guy. https://t.co/xtbC5mE3jA — Alexander Dugin (@AGDugin) March 12, 2026

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