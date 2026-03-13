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Ultra tech bro Sam Altman wants to put all ‘intelligence’ behind a paywall and nobody is buying it – 15 brilliant clap backs
Sam Altman is the crown prince of AI right now and the movement couldn’t have a more out of touch spokesperson.
Speaking about the future of artificial intelligence, the gawky tech bro had no problem laying out an aggressively capitalist blueprint for success in the industry.
🚨 SAM ALTMAN: “We see a future where intelligence is a utility, like electricity or water, and people buy it from us on a meter.” pic.twitter.com/KuoMDp1upQ
— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 12, 2026
Translation: Altman wants to take all of your stuff away and then sell it back to you at a premium.
The smarmy confidence he speaks with only underlies how confident he is in that becoming a reality.
No one on Twitter seemed very interested in this path forward.
1.
“We stole all your knowledge and art, and now we’re gonna put a meter on it and sell it back to you. You’re welcome.” https://t.co/VlVuLBlHI8
— Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) March 12, 2026
2.
A proper society would have thrown this guy in a pit full of spikes three years ago https://t.co/E9w7K0v3Aq
— Bryce Greene (@TheGreeneBJ) March 12, 2026
3.
Let me get this straight…
OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit. Open source. For everyone. “To benefit humanity.”
Then he raised billions of dollars.
Then he closed the source code.
Then he converted to for-profit.
Then he scraped the entire internet without asking anyone.… https://t.co/J5EZEFB0Yd
— Bark (@barkmeta) March 12, 2026
4.
Every week, a tech executive goes onstage to tell the world they’re deliberately making the world worse because it will make them money https://t.co/JqZU8zsWWl
— arvo färt (@arvofart) March 12, 2026
5.
Absolutely disgusting words of totally disgusting guy. https://t.co/xtbC5mE3jA
— Alexander Dugin (@AGDugin) March 12, 2026
6.
Very Orwellian words
— Ayub (@Easethesoul) March 12, 2026